Archbold, OH

NSCC Foundation awards scholarships

By Fulton County Expositor
fcnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest State Community College Foundation recently awarded $1,043,450 in scholarships to 313 students from the region. The total dollars awarded shatters last year’s record totals, offering needed financial help to students through the generosity of donors to the NSCC Foundation. On April 21, the College welcomed students...

Related
Four County Career Center recognizes retirees

Four County Career Center recently held their annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards honoring staff members for years of service to the school district. Words of appreciation were given by Superintendent Tim Meister and plaques were presented to staff members with a total of 172 years of experience who retired from the Career Center during the past school year. Retirees are Mary Jane Kline, Intervention Specialist (11 years); Greta Wagner, Cook (19 years); Gary Hendricks, Custodian (9 years); Elaine Perdue, Cook (14 years); Cindy Krass, Custodian (21 years); Amy Haver, English instructor (30 years); James Buchholz, Visual Art & Design instructor (24 years); Carol Hill, Assistant Cook (13 years); and Cheryl Wiesehan, Career Technical Secretary (31 years).
