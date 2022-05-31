ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local students earn college honors

By Fulton County Expositor
fcnews.org
 4 days ago

ANGOLA, Ind. – Local students were recently named to the President’s List and Dean’s List at Trine University students for the Spring 2022 term. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000. Locals on the list include Jonah...

www.fcnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Lake's Scifers ready for bigger and better things

MILLBURY — Samuel Scifers will graduate as a Flyer after being a Knight. Originally from Haskins, he came to Lake High School last March. He said he had a good high school experience at Lake, being on the football team and having physiology class with his favorite teacher, Brian Ringholz.
MILLBURY, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Next seniors dine out set for Tuesday, June 14

On May 10, 24 seniors, pictured above, from Friendship Park Community Center dined at Inky’s Restaurant in Toledo. The next dine out will be Tuesday, June 14. Meet at 4:30 p.m., at Red Star Diner, 7327 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, Michigan. Transportation is on your own. Call FPCC, at 419-936-3079,...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

GoFundMe Account Set Up For Former Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce President

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Marc Matheny who has previously served as the President for the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. The donation page states that he is currently battling Parkinson’s Disease and that “the disease struck suddenly and with a vengeance.”. The purpose for the...
WAUSEON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Trine University#Wauseon#Chase Stickley#Notre Dame#College Dean#Gpa
fcnews.org

Four County Career Center recognizes retirees

Four County Career Center recently held their annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards honoring staff members for years of service to the school district. Words of appreciation were given by Superintendent Tim Meister and plaques were presented to staff members with a total of 172 years of experience who retired from the Career Center during the past school year. Retirees are Mary Jane Kline, Intervention Specialist (11 years); Greta Wagner, Cook (19 years); Gary Hendricks, Custodian (9 years); Elaine Perdue, Cook (14 years); Cindy Krass, Custodian (21 years); Amy Haver, English instructor (30 years); James Buchholz, Visual Art & Design instructor (24 years); Carol Hill, Assistant Cook (13 years); and Cheryl Wiesehan, Career Technical Secretary (31 years).
FULTON COUNTY, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Thunder Over the River fireworks set for June 25; donations sought

The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host the “Thunder Over the River” fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, June 25. They are promising “the sky over the Point and Shoreland area will come alive with booming sound and vibrant color.”. Rick Phillips, fireworks chairman for the Shoreland Firefighters...
TOLEDO, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Keller’s Truck Repair opens in Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Keller’s Truck Repair recently opened the doors of its new facility at 1590 S. SR 53. Keller’s is a full-service repair shop that offers service both in the shop and on site with their mobile unit. The company plans to hire two to three employees in the next year to service its expanding list of clients.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Lucas Co. installing first Safe Haven Baby Box

LUCAS CO., Ohio (WTVG) - In just a couple of months, Lucas County will install its first Safe Haven Baby Box at the Springfield Township Fire Department. The goal is to help prevent illegal infant abandonment. The Safe Haven Baby Box allows mothers in crisis to give up their baby...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were no deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in Allen County in the last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • Community transmission, or the probability of being exposed to the virus, is high in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties, according to the CDC. Still, CDC data indicated the overall disease burden in the region remains low, as only 1.7% of inpatient hospital beds were in use by COVID-19 patients.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in head Thursday in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and received a non-life-threatening injury Thursday at 1130 Sisson Drive in east Toledo, according to the Toledo Police Department. He was grazed on the top of his head by a bullet and transported to St. Charles Hospital, TPD said. TPD is continuing...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks. “A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Vernors releasing new flavor exclusive to Ohio, Michigan

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio. The new flavor is the first in decades,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Hollywood Casino planning sportsbook, Barstool restaurant in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hollywood Casino Toledo is wasting no time capitalizing on the legalization of sports betting in Ohio. A spokeswoman for the casino confirmed to WTOL 11 Thursday the facility is planning to make sports betting available via a physical sportsbook inside the casino and through the Barstool Sportsbook app starting Jan. 1, 2023. On Wednesday, the state announced sports betting will begin New Year's Day -- just over a year after Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 making sports betting legal.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Mixed verdict in BGSU hazing trial

BOWLING GREEN – A Wood County jury found two former fraternity members not guilty of causing the death of Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were found guilty of hazing and violating underage alcohol laws. They were charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in Foltz’s death, but...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy