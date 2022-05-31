Local students earn college honors

• There were no deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in Allen County in the last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • Community transmission, or the probability of being exposed to the virus, is high in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties, according to the CDC. Still, CDC data indicated the overall disease burden in the region remains low, as only 1.7% of inpatient hospital beds were in use by COVID-19 patients.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO