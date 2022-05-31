Wild Rose Teacher Maria Lomelin Named District's 'Teacher of the Year'

Not that anybody asked me, but since it's election time I'd like to outline a few problems that I believe the Monrovia city government should address:. 1. Wildlife. Bears, coyotes, and even mountain lions are increasingly common in our streets, and they're moving further and further south into the heart of the city and they're becoming bolder and bolder. As people who have lost pets can attest, their presence can be a problem. Just a few days ago I encountered a bear casually walking right towards me in the middle of the street. It edged off the street as it approached me, but unlike years ago, it did not run away at full speed,. I suspect the next step will be for bears to become inquisitive, "Are you planning to eat all of that sandwich?" The only solution I've heard proposed is for people to "haze" coyotes - try to scare them. This may have worked at one time, but it does not anymore. Charge a coyote and it will just edge a bit away and continue on its way. I don't want to kill or injure our wild animals, but I want them in the hills, not town. Maybe shooting rubber bullets at them would persuade them to leave.

MONROVIA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO