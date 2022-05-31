ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Rose Teacher Maria Lomelin Named District's 'Teacher of the Year'

Cover picture for the articleWild Rose teacher Maria Lomelin was recently named MUSD's Teacher of the Year for 2021-22. This award is voted on by staff at Monrovia Unified and it was clear that Ms. Lomelin was among the best the district has to offer. "I feel humbled beyond words that I was...

