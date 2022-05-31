Wild Rose Teacher Maria Lomelin Named District's 'Teacher of the Year'
By Brad
monrovianow.com
4 days ago
Wild Rose teacher Maria Lomelin was recently named MUSD's Teacher of the Year for 2021-22. This award is voted on by staff at Monrovia Unified and it was clear that Ms. Lomelin was among the best the district has to offer. "I feel humbled beyond words that I was...
At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/u52dd) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ... ~ Approving a contract with Vision to Learn to operate a mobile vision clinic for students in the district. https://tny.im/MVN3G. ~ Approving a contract with various community groups to provide interns for the district. https://tny.im/90djP. ~...
COMPTON – Fresh from her Reed College graduation, Catherine Borek came to Dominguez High School in 1996 with the Teach for America program. She taught 9th grade English, loved it, and realized this was her home. In 1999, Borek reestablished the long-defunct drama program. In Drama, Borek saw the...
Monrovia school district students will be eligible for free eye care services beginning June 13 and 14. After initial eye screenings the district's partner, Vision to Learn, will hold eye exams for students who failed the initial tests. If prescriptions are needed, students will be able to pick out frames and get new glasses a couple of weeks later. Schedule: https://tny.im/aMVcU.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:. ~ The summer edition of Monrovia Today is now available here: https://tny.im/19dh5. Fitness classes, dance lessons, academic support programs and more. ~ Voting. In person at Monrovia Community Center at 119 W. Palm Avenue and at Calvary Grace Church, 2520...
His story is one of resilience and hope. Brian Banks continues to be an inspiration 10 years after being exonerated for a crime that sent the Long Beach high football star to prison. Banks gained national attention when was cleared by the California Innocence Project, but only after six years...
Thursday was the last day of school for many in Pasadena and students at four high schools decided to stage walkouts to protest gun violence and mass shootings. The protests come days after the elementary school shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, sending shockwaves across the nation. Chris […]
Two schools in Southern California are dealing with threats made to their campuses Wednesday morning, forcing one to close and the other to increase security for students, just days before graduation. The person who threatened Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, according to Baldwin Park Police, is a juvenile...
Roscoe’s Chicken and WafflesCompany logo, RoscoesChickenandWaffles.com, media use. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:RoscoesChickenandWaffles.com, Resy.com, and Wikipedia.org.
A man was arrested after he allegedly made verbal threats targeting Saugus High School Tuesday. On Tuesday, school resource deputies were informed by school administrators that a verbal threat had been made towards Saugus High School on the 21900 block of Centurion Way by a former student, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Not that anybody asked me, but since it's election time I'd like to outline a few problems that I believe the Monrovia city government should address:. 1. Wildlife. Bears, coyotes, and even mountain lions are increasingly common in our streets, and they're moving further and further south into the heart of the city and they're becoming bolder and bolder. As people who have lost pets can attest, their presence can be a problem. Just a few days ago I encountered a bear casually walking right towards me in the middle of the street. It edged off the street as it approached me, but unlike years ago, it did not run away at full speed,. I suspect the next step will be for bears to become inquisitive, "Are you planning to eat all of that sandwich?" The only solution I've heard proposed is for people to "haze" coyotes - try to scare them. This may have worked at one time, but it does not anymore. Charge a coyote and it will just edge a bit away and continue on its way. I don't want to kill or injure our wild animals, but I want them in the hills, not town. Maybe shooting rubber bullets at them would persuade them to leave.
A SCHOOL is on lockdown in Los Angeles after a student was rushed to the hospital from wounds sustained in a shooting in front of the building. The 16-year-old boy was shot while crossing the street near Ulysses S Grant High School in Van Nuys, said the LAPD. According to...
Demolition crews working for the City of Santa Monica demolished Parking Structure 3 on 4th Street this week. The plan is to construct a 200 bed homeless shelter on the location. Local business owners had objected to replacing parking their businesses depend on for customers, with facilities serving homeless people....
LOS ANGELES - Only one Southland city made the top 5 list of best places to raise a family. A recent study by WalletHub ranked Irvine as the third-best city in the U.S. to raise a family. Bay Area city Fremont took the top spot, while San Jose ranked No....
Yet his supporters say it is precisely his experience outside of government that is the source of their enthusiasm. They see a city riddled with crime, where tent encampments for the homeless have taken over sidewalks and freeway underpasses – a city at its lowest point in years. Many complain of motorhomes parked for days or weeks on residential streets, people defecating in public parks, robberies in the city’s wealthier neighborhoods.
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
A GoFundMe has been started after a woman died of a fentanyl overdose while grieving the death of her grandmother. Tricia Gilbert started the GoFundMe last Tuesday to help with finances after her daughter, who worked at the Sand Canyon Animal Hospital in Santa Clarita, died of an overdose, according to Gilbert.
Long Beach, California – The man who was pulled out of one of the lakes at El Dorado Parks after an apparent drowning on Monday has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. The coroner identified the victim as 79-year-old Perlito Lao from Fullerton. According...
Comments / 0