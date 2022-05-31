ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PD: Man recklessly drove through Springfield with 3-year-old in car

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man out on bail for firearm charges was arrested after attempting to drive away from police recklessly with a 3-year-old inside the vehicle.

Victim in deadly Springfield club shooting identified

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 8:00 p.m. Friday night detectives received information that 21-year-old Jesus Oquendo of Springfield was in possession of a firearm. Officers found him in a vehicle on Alderman Street and attempted to stop his vehicle due to the fact that Oquendo does not have an active driver’s license.

Oquendo did not stop and drove through a yard on Marlborough Street, drove through stop signs and red lights, and put several pedestrians and drivers in danger. Oquendo attempted to go the wrong way on Queen Street when he crashed his vehicle into another car driving down the road.

Detected then arrested Oquendo and also found a 3-year-old in the back seat of the car. A firearm loaded with nine rounds of ammunition was also found inside the vehicle.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Oquendo has been charged with:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
  • Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Reckless Endangerment of a Child
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Oquendo was arrested by Springfield detectives in November 2021 for firearm charges and was currently out on bail while the case is pending.

robert malave
3d ago

aaaaannndd probably out on bail again. the Springfield court system is a joke. this leniency on these repeat offenders and firearms charges should be brought to the attention of the federal justice system. these judges are a joke.

robert malave
3d ago

your right a father would not endanger his Seed, so what does that make him. if you look at it if someone was endangering his life that he needed to carry a gun then why would he travel with his child in the first place and endanger his child's life.

