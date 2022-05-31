ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Confederate statue removed from Daviess County courthouse lawn

By Seth Austin
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. ( WEHT ) – A confederate statue that was the subject of an ownership battle in Daviess County has been removed.

The statue was moved earlier this morning sometime between 7:30 and 8:00 AM, just as a notice to appeal a decision regarding its ownership was filed.

The move is the latest development in what has become a legal battle that’s lasted nearly two years. Daviess County Fiscal Court originally voted to take the statue down in 2020, but the Kentukcy Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy sued the county, claiming the group, not the county, owned it.

On April 29, Judge Lisa Payne Jones ruled that the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) do not own the Confederate monument on the Daviess County courthouse lawn. Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said the ruling allowed them the right to move it.

“They filed a notice of appeal, but that’s all they filed, so the order was filed as we believed, we have the right to follow through with what was done,” he said.

Officials say the statue was removed for cleaning before it is moved. The UDC confirmed to Eyewitness News that the organization will appeal the judge’s ruling .

In a statement to Eyewitness News, attorney Edward Phillips, who represents the UDC, said, “An appeal of Judge Jones’ final order in the Owensboro monument case was filed on May 25, 2022. All other action to protect the monument, which we believe to be the property of the UDC, will be pursued in the appropriate forum.”

