The Charleston Ocean Racing Association (CORA), in partnership with presenting sponsor Blackbaud, will hold the second annual Military Salute Regatta on Saturday July 2, 2022, in Charleston Harbor. Active military and veterans will be the star crewmembers aboard racing and non-racing sailboats from all over the southeast in this exciting regatta. The event aims to honor all active military and veterans that have served our great country to get them involved in sail racing—free of cost and with no prior sailing experience required. The Military Salute Regatta will feature and support two local sailing organizations that focus on military, Veterans on Deck and Warrior Sailing.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO