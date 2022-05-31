Avery Dixon: 5 Things About The ‘AGT’ Musician Who’s Overcome Medical Obstacles

Image Credit: NBC

Avery Dixon is going to be showcasing his talent on the America’s Got Talent stage during the season 17 premiere on May 31. The musician will audition for the judges in hopes of making it all the way to the live shows. Avery is an incredibly talented musician and could go far in the competition.

So, who is Avery Dixon? At just the age of 21, Avery has already accomplished so much. Learn more about the young saxophonist as AGT season 17 gets underway.

Avery Dixon playing the saxophone. (NBC)

1. Avery plays the saxophone.

Avery wanted to learn how to play an instrument and picked out the saxophone while he was in the store. He was a natural from the beginning and learned how to play “harder songs within the first month of playing,” according to a 2013 interview. Avery received a letter from President Obama congratulating him on his musical accomplishments.

2. Avery was ‘not expected to live’ when he was born.

Avery was born 24 weeks premature and weighed only 1 lb. 8 oz. He was “not expected to live,” according to his official bio. “His little finger wouldn’t even wrap completely around my pointer finger,” his mother, Lisa, said in 2013. He has released an EP titled Entrees.

3. Avery’s voice was impacted by his long stay in the hospital.

Avery spent 39 days with a tube down his throat that kept him alive. The tube left a small hole in Avery’s vocal cords. This causes his voice “to be pitchy and airy because his vocal cords do not close completely,” according to his bio. This complicates his asthma and makes it difficult for him to breathe at times.

4. Avery shows off his musical talent on social media.

Avery frequently posts videos of himself playing the saxophone on Instagram and TikTok. He covers songs by Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, and John Legend. He gives inside glimpses of his performances at weddings, festivals, and more.

Avery Dixon during his ‘AGT’ audition. (NBC)

5. Avery is following in his great-grandfather’s footsteps.

Avery’s great-grandfather was Maxwell Davis. Maxwell was an R&B saxophonist, arranger, and record producer. He worked with artists like BB King, Etta James, and more.