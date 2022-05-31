ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Avery Dixon: 5 Things About The ‘AGT’ Musician Who’s Overcome Medical Obstacles

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWpks_0fvznZqo00
Image Credit: NBC

Avery Dixon is going to be showcasing his talent on the America’s Got Talent stage during the season 17 premiere on May 31. The musician will audition for the judges in hopes of making it all the way to the live shows. Avery is an incredibly talented musician and could go far in the competition.

So, who is Avery Dixon? At just the age of 21, Avery has already accomplished so much. Learn more about the young saxophonist as AGT season 17 gets underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vN81f_0fvznZqo00
Avery Dixon playing the saxophone. (NBC)

1. Avery plays the saxophone.

Avery wanted to learn how to play an instrument and picked out the saxophone while he was in the store. He was a natural from the beginning and learned how to play “harder songs within the first month of playing,” according to a 2013 interview. Avery received a letter from President Obama congratulating him on his musical accomplishments.

2. Avery was ‘not expected to live’ when he was born.

Avery was born 24 weeks premature and weighed only 1 lb. 8 oz. He was “not expected to live,” according to his official bio. “His little finger wouldn’t even wrap completely around my pointer finger,” his mother, Lisa, said in 2013. He has released an EP titled Entrees.

3. Avery’s voice was impacted by his long stay in the hospital.

Avery spent 39 days with a tube down his throat that kept him alive. The tube left a small hole in Avery’s vocal cords. This causes his voice “to be pitchy and airy because his vocal cords do not close completely,” according to his bio. This complicates his asthma and makes it difficult for him to breathe at times.

4. Avery shows off his musical talent on social media.

Avery frequently posts videos of himself playing the saxophone on Instagram and TikTok. He covers songs by Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, and John Legend. He gives inside glimpses of his performances at weddings, festivals, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZrFJ_0fvznZqo00
Avery Dixon during his ‘AGT’ audition. (NBC)

5. Avery is following in his great-grandfather’s footsteps.

Avery’s great-grandfather was Maxwell Davis. Maxwell was an R&B saxophonist, arranger, and record producer. He worked with artists like BB King, Etta James, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Sam James Shares How His Upcoming Album Captures His Musical Journey So Far

Sam James was moving when he spoke with HollywoodLife. It was symbolic – he had just released “Going Through It,” a song featuring Moneybagg Yo and No Cap – since he was moving to the next phase of his career. It was also emblematic because he’s a man who doesn’t stay still long enough to let the grass grow under his feet. “I’ve spent like the whole pandemic building up the army online,” he says over the video call. “Releasing lots of covers and lots of stuff that people were into.” The new song, he says, has resonated deeply with people, with the most love coming from “the really loyal people that have been with me since day one on this project.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxwell Davis
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Etta James
Person
John Legend
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Settled With Ex Brandon Blackstock Over Montana Ranch, But Now She's Dealing With A Very 'Hole-y' Mystery

Kelly Clarkson settled her divorce with Brandon Blackstock in March after a long and painful process, full of custody battles and lawsuits. Possibly the most highly contentious issue in the drawn-out proceedings, however, was the couple’s ranch in Montana. After months of back and forth over what to do with the property and deciding whether or not the music manager could continue to live there, the issue was settled, with Clarkson paying Blackstock a percentage of the property value. But holey moley, her troubles down on the ranch aren’t over yet, and the talk show host revealed she’s dealing with a new, and pretty disturbing, issue.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agt#Boyz Ii Men
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive If They Hadn't Divorced

With the premiere of his two-part documentary fast approaching, we're seeing much more about Bobby Brown. The music icon's career and life journey will be highlighted in A&E's Biography: Bobby Brown set to air in just two weeks, and ahead of its release, yet another teaser has been shared. We've already reported on speaking on his childhood trauma including being sexually assaulted by a priest and watching his best friend die in front of him at 12 years old, as well as his escapades with Madonna and Janet Jackson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Val Kilmer’s Health: Everything To Know About His Throat Cancer Battle & How He’s Doing Now

Val Kilmer, 62, is a Hollywood icon who has starred in memorable films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Real Genius, Willow, The Doors, The Ghost and the Darkness, Red Planet, and of course Top Gun. His character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky returns with the current release of Top Gun: Maverick, and with the movie comes renewed interest in the actor. But Val hasn’t had an easy road back to the franchise — the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and the grueling battle nearly cost him his acting career. Here’s what to know about the 7 Below actor’s throat cancer battle and how he’s doing now.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ray Liotta's Selfie With Fan Days Before Death, Looked Healthy & Vibrant

Ray Liotta was as polite and courteous as ever when he posed with a fan in the Dominican Republic just days before he passed away -- but more importantly ... he looked fine. TMZ has obtained a photo of Ray on Sunday, May 22 -- a mere 4 days before he suddenly died in the island nation -- and this woman who was fortunate enough to snap a selfie of the two of them says he was as kind and receptive as could be.
CELEBRITIES
KHQ Right Now

Miranda Lambert wasn't 'prepared' for divorce scrutiny

Miranda Lambert wasn't "prepared" for the scrutiny she faced after splitting from Blake Shelton. The 38-year-old singer divorced the Voice judge in 2015 after four years of marriage and she admitted the speculation surrounding the failure of their relationship was "not nice" but she tried not to pay too much attention because she knew she could tell her side of the story in her work.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy