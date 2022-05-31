ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

Sinclair College partners with DML to host hiring event June 6

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIgwR_0fvznYy500

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a job in manufacturing or technology, you can head to a hiring event in Miamisburg on Monday, June 6.

Sinclair Community College said it is partnering with Dayton Metro Library for the “Exploring Careers in Manufacturing and Technology Hiring Event” on Monday, June 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will be at the Miami Township Library on 2718 Lyons Rd.

DPS hosting hiring event for teachers

Ten area employers will be at the event along with Sinclair Community College faculty, advisors and staff. Participants will be able to to work on resumes, talk to employers and potentially have an interview. The college said experts will talk to people about what it is like to work in the fields.

The event is being held in partnership with Ohio to Work, an initiative funded by JobsOhio.

“Sinclair College is proud to be an Ohio to Work partner as we work together to provide opportunities for job seekers while filling the critical workforce needs of employers. The Dayton region is exploding with good-paying jobs that are going unfilled because job seekers either don’t know about them or don’t have the right skill set. Many jobs only require a certificate that can be earned in a few months to a year and as individuals begin working, they can progress to more education and begin to earn more,” said Dr. Kathleen Cleary, Senior Vice President Strategic Programs, Sinclair Community College. “Exploring Careers in Manufacturing and Technology is a tremendous opportunity for attendees to learn about in-demand career fields and make connections with employers.”

RTA to provide free weekend rides all summer

Registration for the event is optional, but you can do so here . The college said people who register will be entered in special giveaway drawings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

UD Sinclair Academy earns University state award

Students are included in the UD community with access to advisors, campus facilities and student clubs. Students follow one of the more than 100 pathways from Sinclair to UD so they know exactly which classes to take, and they’re automatically considered for merit scholarships.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio superintendent resigns less than 1 month on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Fairborn City Schools creates new security position

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn City Schools Board of Education approved a new position entirely focused on safety for students and staff. The Board of Education unanimously voted to create a supervisor of safety and security position and appointed Sgt. Bill Titley to fill the role as chief of security. Fairborn City Schools has […]
FAIRBORN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miamisburg, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Miamisburg, OH
Dayton, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Miamisburg, OH
Education
WDTN

Jayda Grant, daughter of UD head coach, passes away

Jayda was a 2019 graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School and was attending the University of Dayton, according to an obituary posted by HH Roberts Mortuary. Jayda was a member of UD’s women’s track and field team in 2020 and 2021.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinclair College#Dml#Dayton Metro Library#Dps#Strategic Programs
WDTN

US Department of Education helps Ohio students succeed

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Education is helping more students succeed through Central State University’s TRIO Upward Bound Program. On Thursday, May 2, Central State University announced that the U.S. Department of Education is giving the school a $1.6 million federal grant to support the program, which is meant to help historically […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
WDTN

‘Wear Orange’: Gun violence prevention event in Dayton

According to the City of Dayton, the Ohio chapter of Moms Demand Action in partnership with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund will be hosting a Wear Orange event to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and to bring attention to gun violence prevention efforts across the nation.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Air Force Museum holds WWII Memorial Weekend events

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a DC-3 Static Display. The Spirit of Benovia (Tail #N8336C), "Betsy's Biscuit Bomber (Tail #N47SJ) and "121" (Tail #N18121) will be behind the museum on historic Wright Field for visitors to view, and meet the crew. Shuttles will be available to transport visitors to see the aircraft on display.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Beavercreek plant lovers gather to restore ransacked garden center

Knollwood Garden Center, a family-owned gardening center in Beavercreek, was attacked by three teens Wednesday night. In a random act of destruction, the teens destroyed everything from flower pots to the computer system and sent seeds flying across the shop floor. However, much to the owners' relief, the plants were spared.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy