Wauseon, OH

Wauseon native inducted into Order of the Engineer

By Fulton County Expositor
 4 days ago

ANGOLA, Ind. – Fifty-one seniors in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony. Jonah Blanchard of Wauseon, majoring in Chemical Engineering, was...

The Lima News

Dackin resigns as state superintendent

COLUMBUS — After less than a month in the position, Steve Dackin resigned Friday as Ohio’s Superintendent of Public Instruction with the Department of Education. Conflict of interest concerns had surrounded Dackin since he had applied for the position in February, three days after resigning as the Ohio Board of Education’s vice president.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

New multi-use building for Rossford announced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Schools is announcing a new multi-use building for students. On Tuesday, June 14 at 10 A.M., the 79,760-square-foot building will be announced to the public on the site of the project, 28720 Lime City Road. The building will include an indoor turf facility for athletic...
ROSSFORD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

GoFundMe Account Set Up For Former Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce President

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Marc Matheny who has previously served as the President for the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. The donation page states that he is currently battling Parkinson’s Disease and that “the disease struck suddenly and with a vengeance.”. The purpose for the...
WAUSEON, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Keller’s Truck Repair opens in Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Keller’s Truck Repair recently opened the doors of its new facility at 1590 S. SR 53. Keller’s is a full-service repair shop that offers service both in the shop and on site with their mobile unit. The company plans to hire two to three employees in the next year to service its expanding list of clients.
TIFFIN, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake's Scifers ready for bigger and better things

MILLBURY — Samuel Scifers will graduate as a Flyer after being a Knight. Originally from Haskins, he came to Lake High School last March. He said he had a good high school experience at Lake, being on the football team and having physiology class with his favorite teacher, Brian Ringholz.
MILLBURY, OH
fcnews.org

Four County Career Center recognizes retirees

Four County Career Center recently held their annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards honoring staff members for years of service to the school district. Words of appreciation were given by Superintendent Tim Meister and plaques were presented to staff members with a total of 172 years of experience who retired from the Career Center during the past school year. Retirees are Mary Jane Kline, Intervention Specialist (11 years); Greta Wagner, Cook (19 years); Gary Hendricks, Custodian (9 years); Elaine Perdue, Cook (14 years); Cindy Krass, Custodian (21 years); Amy Haver, English instructor (30 years); James Buchholz, Visual Art & Design instructor (24 years); Carol Hill, Assistant Cook (13 years); and Cheryl Wiesehan, Career Technical Secretary (31 years).
FULTON COUNTY, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Next seniors dine out set for Tuesday, June 14

On May 10, 24 seniors, pictured above, from Friendship Park Community Center dined at Inky’s Restaurant in Toledo. The next dine out will be Tuesday, June 14. Meet at 4:30 p.m., at Red Star Diner, 7327 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, Michigan. Transportation is on your own. Call FPCC, at 419-936-3079,...
TOLEDO, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Thunder Over the River fireworks set for June 25; donations sought

The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host the “Thunder Over the River” fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, June 25. They are promising “the sky over the Point and Shoreland area will come alive with booming sound and vibrant color.”. Rick Phillips, fireworks chairman for the Shoreland Firefighters...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Meat processor grants aim to bolster food supply chain

LIMA — Three area meat processing facilities will benefit from $15 million in statewide grants to strengthen Ohio’s food supply chain, according to a Wednesday announcement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Keystone Meats of Lima, Kah Meats of Wapakoneta and Rodabaugh Bros. Meats of Pandora each received grants...
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Passion for the farm: Harris just loves the work

Bowling Green High School student Nate Harris will graduate soon, and he has a plan. Harris will join the John Deere tech program at Owens Community College after graduating. He later sees himself starting a farm, and possibly a family in 10 years. Harris explained how he first discovered his...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

OLPH Fun Fest makes full return this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a few years off because of the pandemic, the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Fun Festival is returning to south Toledo this weekend. Festival organizers are excited to bring the festival back in full, with rides, food trucks and music all returning. Tickets for individual activities are available at the festival for free. Money from the festival goes right back to the parish.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Baseball: Lincolnview advances to regional finals

HAMLER — Lincolnview coach Eric Fishpaw threw everyone a curveball before the game even started. Fishpaw elected to start No. 2 pitcher Dane Ebel instead of Ohio State-bound Landon Price. And, the move couldn’t have gone much better for the Lancers. Ebel gave up one unearned run in...
HAMLER, OH
cleveland19.com

Vernors releasing new flavor exclusive to Ohio, Michigan

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio. The new flavor is the first in decades,...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Big To Do – June 2022

Learn about Toledo’s seedy past with a ride on the 419 Brew Bus Prohibition and Bootlegger Tour, Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. Attendees will hear stories of the Glass City’s gangsters and the prohibition era, with stops at three local watering holes— Toledo Spirits, Six Fifths Distilling and Four Fires Meadery— to sample locally made beverages. $55 per person. 7-10pm. Departing from Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St. Reserve your seat at 419brewbus.com.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks. “A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the...
TOLEDO, OH

