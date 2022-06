TOLEDO, Ohio — Many boaters hit the water for the first time this season on Memorial Day weekend; but as gas prices rise, some are keeping their boats on land. New government guidelines allow street gas to have more ethanol. In fact, most street gas contains up to 15% ethanol, which causes boat motors to run at a much higher temperature. Using this type of fuel can cause engine damage and increases the chances of a boat engine overheating, and in some cases even catching fire.

