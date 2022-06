Apple trees can struggle with numerous diseases, but don't let that stop you from planting and enjoying these productive fruit trees right in your backyard. While apples are attacked by a variety of bacteria and fungi, there are 6 common culprits that do most of the damage. A few easy tactics will help you combat these apple tree diseases to ensure you get a bountiful harvest. The first step in the fight for fruit begins with identifying the tree disease you are dealing with. Check out the 6 profiles below to determine what disease might be attacking your tree. Then you can take the right steps to get rid of it. And before you know it, you'll be biting into a homegrown apple.

