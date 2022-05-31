ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

All-MVL Softball: John Glenn highlights league selections

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
A perfect season in Muskingum Valley League play led to John Glenn sweeping the Big School Division honors after a 16-0 league campaign.

The teams were selected by the league's coaches.

Hannah Bendle received the division's player of the year honor; teammate Sydney Marshall was tabbed pitcher of the year; and Randy Larrick earned coach of the year honors for the Muskies.

Bendle and Marshall were also unanimous first-team selections, along with teammate Alivia Boothe, Philo's Zoe Dodson and Sheridan's Cora Hall. Other first-team honorees were Maysville's Mallori Bradley, John Glenn's Sydney Johnson, Sheridan's Avery Mueller, Tri-Valley's Caity Journey and Keyona Murphy and Philo's Allison Tom.

Special mention went to Brynna Wolford and Abby Buchtel from John Glenn; Falon Wolford and Kierra Joseph of Tri-Valley, Shyann Havens from Maysville and Raelee McPeak of River View.

Honorable mention featured Philo's Natalie May and Brooklyn Ferrell; Tri-Valley's Paiton Murphy; Maysville's Emma McPeek and Paige Burns; Sheridan's Addison Grosse, Cate Conrad, Montana O’Brien and Payge Nihiser and River View's Jaylinn Williamson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mP29x_0fvzmgBe00

The Small School Division awards were shared. Crooksville's Jaelynn Nelson and New Lexington's Jayden Allen were co-players of the year; Morgan's Malayni Clemens and Crooksville's McKenna Headley were co-pitchers of the year; and Crooksville's Casey Vallee and Morgan's Jeremy Keirns split the coach of the year as both teams went 11-5 in the MVL.

Allen, Headley, Coshocton's Keeley Murray, West Muskingum's Kate Foster and New Lexington's Soraya Taylor were unanimous first-team picks with Morgan's Clemens and Blair Clawson, West M's Gracie Settles, Crooksville's Nelson and Grace Frame and Meadowbrook's Addy Wiggins rounding out the first team.

Special mention included New Lex's Abby Wilson, Morgan's Baylee Harmon and Raya Augenstein, West M's Zoie Settles and Chloe Armstrong, Meadowbrook's Alexx Combs and Crooksville's Jailynn Theisen.

Honorable Mention featured Coshocton's Hailey Helter, Isabelle Lauvray and Alison Cox, West M's Kadie Bare and Lauren Johnson, Meadowbrook's Kenzi Combs and Maddie May, Morgan's Katie Hook, New Lex's Rylee Newlon and Kylie Fink and Crooksville's Gracie Peck and Sonni Nelson.

