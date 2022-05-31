Marilu Galvez named president and general manager of WABC-TV

Emmy Award-winning journalist and WABC executive Marilu Galvez has been named president and general manager of WABC-TV, replacing Chad Matthews who stepped into the role of president, ABC Owned Television Stations, earlier this year. In her new role, Galvez has overall management responsibility for ABC7/WABC-TV and its ancillary businesses.

"I have worked with Marilu for more than 20 years in various roles, and her wealth of experience in news and community engagement makes her the perfect person to lead WABC-TV now and into the future," said Matthews.

"It's a great honor and privilege to lead New York's and the nation's No. 1 station - a station I have been a part of for almost 20 years," said Galvez. "As WABC-TV's new leader, I am deeply committed to supporting the incredibly talented individuals who make Channel 7 exceptional in every way. Together, we will continue to expand and deepen our connection with our tri-state audience and, more importantly, continue to tell impactful stories and deliver vital information across our platforms that reflect and inform the communities we serve."

Galvez most recently served as vice president of Community Engagement and Development for WABC-TV, and she is also the committee lead for the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Networks' Diversity Equity and Inclusion team. As vice president of Community Engagement and Development since 2018, she is responsible for community outreach efforts and for growing relationships with key service organizations in the tri-state. She aligns news, programming, marketing and on-air talent with cause-related events and campaigns, and leverages opportunities with advertiser support.

Through strategy and innovation, her leadership has helped expand and elevate a multicultural presence at the station. She is an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and was named one of the Top 10 Latina Corporate Executives of the Year by LATINA Style in 2019.

As Diversity Equity Inclusion lead, Galvez reports directly to Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution President Debra OConnell, helping to unify DEI efforts across Networks - ABC, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, Freeform and National Geographic - with a focus on the company's key strategic pillars. Prior to serving as Networks' DEI lead, she was the committee lead for OTV Belong, the diversity and inclusion team for ABC Owned Television Stations.

Prior to joining WABC in 2001, Galvez worked as a production assistant and assignment editor at Telemundo, an assignment editor at WNYW and an assignment manager at WNBC.

Galvez received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Maryland University College in 2021. She is a board member for the nonprofit humanitarian organization American Red Cross and the nonprofit STOMP OUT Bullying. She is also a strong supporter of the Boys & Girls Club, WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa's Get Reel Foundation and all of Disney's VoluntEars program initiatives.

