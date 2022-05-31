ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Woman dies after jumping from moving squad car in Wisconsin

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0qPA_0fvzm4vP00

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it was traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was driving the vehicle through Fox Crossing, a town in Winnebego County, about 5:30 p.m. Monday when the incident occurred.

Authorities say the woman sustained “significant injuries” and died at a local hospital. She was being transported from Appleton.

Two sheriff’s deputies involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave until the outcome of an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Ryan Carpenter of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says no further details would be released until the investigation is complete.

