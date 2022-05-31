ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso man sentenced in death of homeless man found nude, strangled in Lower Valley canal

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
An El Paso man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the killing of a homeless man who was found floating in a Lower Valley canal in 2018.

Christopher Jorge Ramirez was sentenced Thursday in 346th District Court after pleading guilty to a murder charge in the death of 41-year-old Saul Hernandez, according to court records.

On Aug. 6, 2018, Hernandez's nude body was found in the Franklin Canal, stuck in vegetation under a bridge on Pendale Road, according to court documents.

Detectives reported that Hernandez died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Unsolved mystery:Where is Angel Marie Avalos? Pregnant teen disappeared 5 years ago in El Paso County

The body was discovered about two miles downstream from where Hernandez spent time hanging out with other homeless people next to a Mister Carwash on Alameda Avenue by Yarbrough Drive, a criminal complaint affidavit stated.

A homicide investigation found that Ramirez got into an argument with Hernandez and other people congregating near the car wash, the affidavit stated.

Security cameras allegedly recorded the argument before Hernandez left with Ramirez.

Violent crime:Man killed, woman wounded in shooting outside restaurant in El Paso's Segundo Barrio

When interviewed by detectives, Ramirez, then 24, allegedly implicated himself in the man's death, the complaint states. A motive for the argument and the killing was not disclosed.

Court records show Ramirez will get the credit on his prison sentence for more than three-and-a-half years (1,386 days) in jail awaiting trial.

