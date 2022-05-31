VOTE: Who is the Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star Athlete of the Week for May 23-28?

Here are nominees for the final Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star Athlete of the Week poll. Vote as often as you’d like through Sunday, June 5.

Will Heavner, Cherryville baseball: Batted .500 in the 1A West championship series, hitting two home runs with six RBIs as the Ironmen claimed two of three from Union Academy.

Emme Lewandowski, South Point girls soccer: The senior midfielder scored two goals and assisted on another in a 5-0 win over Atkins. She had two assists in the Lady Raiders’ 4-0 win over West Henderson.

Devin Poteat, East Lincoln girls soccer: Had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Asheboro in the 3A girls soccer playoffs.

Collin Robinson, Cherryville baseball: Hit .500 with two RBIs and three runs, including the game-winning run in Saturday’s 1A West championship against Union Academy.

Graham Smiley, East Lincoln baseball: Batted .444 in the 3A West championship series, hitting two home runs against South Rowan.

Grace Smith, South Point girls soccer: After scoring a goal in a 5-0 win over Atkins, Smith scored the only four goals in a 4-0 victory over West Henderson in the 3A West playoffs.

