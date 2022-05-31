ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

VOTE: Who is the Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star Athlete of the Week for May 23-28?

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYMT8_0fvzlar500

Here are nominees for the final Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star Athlete of the Week poll. Vote as often as you’d like through Sunday, June 5.

'Miracles happen here':Cherryville baseball rallies for first 1A West title since 2016

On point:Grace Smith's latest scoring outburst lands South Point soccer in 3A West final

Motivation:Here's how South Point girls soccer continued its title pursuit at expense of rival Stuart Cramer

Will Heavner, Cherryville baseball: Batted .500 in the 1A West championship series, hitting two home runs with six RBIs as the Ironmen claimed two of three from Union Academy.

Emme Lewandowski, South Point girls soccer: The senior midfielder scored two goals and assisted on another in a 5-0 win over Atkins. She had two assists in the Lady Raiders’ 4-0 win over West Henderson.

Devin Poteat, East Lincoln girls soccer: Had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Asheboro in the 3A girls soccer playoffs.

Collin Robinson, Cherryville baseball: Hit .500 with two RBIs and three runs, including the game-winning run in Saturday’s 1A West championship against Union Academy.

Graham Smiley, East Lincoln baseball: Batted .444 in the 3A West championship series, hitting two home runs against South Rowan.

Grace Smith, South Point girls soccer: After scoring a goal in a 5-0 win over Atkins, Smith scored the only four goals in a 4-0 victory over West Henderson in the 3A West playoffs.

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email jhughes@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Cars back on track at North Wilkesboro Speedway

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Race cars were back on the track at North Wilkesboro for the first time in more than 10 years. They were there practicing for the upcoming races scheduled at the track in August. Several teams from the SMART Modified tour took to the track to give their cars a shakedown, test […]
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WBTV

Double homicide at daycare in Kannapolis

The final blow for the Panthers project in Rock Hill was issued Wednesday night when David Tepper’s company GT Real Estate Holdings filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Elected leaders, Tepper’s team avoid question over Rock Hill deal collapse. Updated: 3 hours ago. GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
City
Asheboro, NC
City
Cherryville, NC
Shelby, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
FOX Carolina

NC man tries his luck on scratch off and wins big

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Michael Hess of Waynesville tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The lottery said Hess bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from the Southeast Energy on South Main Street in Waynesville. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.
Axios Charlotte

12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte

When the temperature rises, do what any good Charlottean would do and head up to the mountains for fresh air. Get oriented: Both the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are scattered around two main hubs: Asheville and Boone. When to […] The post 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Raiders#Heavner#Ironmen#Union Academy#The Lady Raiders#Batted 444#Atkins Smith
caldwelljournal.com

1st Neon Night Ride happening Friday in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (June 1, 2022) – The first ever Neon Night Ride in Lenoir is happening this Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lenoir Rotary Soccer Complex on Zacks Fork Road. The event will start at 8:30 pm at the soccer complex. Staff will have a couple thousand free, 8-inch and 22-inch glow sticks for participants who need some extra neon glow on their bikes. Staff will have water available on site and cookies donated by Chick-fil-A.
LENOIR, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Rowan County man can buy first house after $700,000 win

Stephen Kardos of Kannapolis said that a stop to get a drink before visiting the pier at the beach led to a $700,000 win. “I almost started crying,” Kardos said, “because I can finally own my own house now.”. Kardos, 28, bought his lucky $10 Scorching Hot 7s...
FOX8 News

Lexington Barbecue Festival is back

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s some good news for barbecue fans: the Lexington Barbecue Festival is back! The 38th Lexington Barbecue Festival will be held this year on Saturday Oct. 22 in uptown Lexington. Admission is free, and you’ll also be able to check out arts and crafts vendors. The barbecue festival’s Facebook page has […]
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wccbcharlotte.com

102-Year-Old Woman Recognized In Kannapolis On Her Birthday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Corrine Cannon, a beloved community advocate, received a huge birthday celebration in Kannapolis this weekend. She was honored for her work on her 102nd birthday,. Her great grandson, entertainer and television host Nick Cannon was there. Barber-Scotia College recognized her as she led the charge for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

‘I almost started crying’: Kannapolis man plans to buy first home after $700K lottery win

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A stop to get a drink before visiting the pier at the beach led to a Kannapolis man winning $700,000 in the state lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Stephen Kardos bought his $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. He said after he scratched the ticket in his car, it took him a few minutes to process what happened.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Catawba County women arrested for Fentanyl trafficking in Iredell County

Two Catawba County women were arrested Monday west of Statesville on charges involving the sale and possession of Fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators received information stating Taylor Lena Godshall and Erin Ashley Thompson would be at the Shell gas station at 1920 Old Mountain Road and in possession of controlled substances. While watching the area, Sheriff’s office personnel reportedly observed Godshall, of Catawba, and Thompson, of Hickory, arrive, and members of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team positively identified the two suspects and confirmed they had the narcotics.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

8-year-old hit by van while being dropped off at Newton home

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities continue to investigate after a young child was struck by a van outside of a Newton home. According to the Newton Police Department, officers were called to South Bost Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a pedestrian. When police, fire...
NEWTON, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

2K+
Followers
891
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy