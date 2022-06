BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ (Union County) – A man was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Thursday afternoon, according to NJ Transit. At around 1:37 p.m., Gladstone Branch Train #419 which departed from Hoboken at 12:36 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Gladstone at 2:12 p.m. struck and fatally injured an adult male pedestrian in the vicinity of Valley Avenue Bridge in Berkeley Heights, authorities said.

1 DAY AGO