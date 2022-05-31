ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham homicide victim found in front yard ID’d

By WBRC Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide on Center Street North in North Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 29-year-old Maurice...

WAAY-TV

Two wounded in Huntsville drive-by shooting

Two people claim they were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Huntsville Thursday night. Both victims told police they were walking home when an unknown, dark-colored SUV slow-rolled by them and fired multiple shots at them. Both were taken by personal vehicle to Crestwood Hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
Body of missing boater recovered in Cullman County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the body of a missing boater in Cullman County has now been recovered. Authorities say 60-year-old Frankie D. Cruce’s body was recovered from Smith Lake on June 3. Cruce drowned on May 30 after trying to retrieve a canopy that fell off of his boat.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Motorcycle crash kills man in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday June 3, around 9:09 p.m. Richard Hunt of Vinemont was fatally injured in a wreck. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the 59-year-old man crashed his motorcycle on Blount County 13, approximately six miles southwest of Cleveland, Ala. ALEA...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Infant and adult male stabbed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating the stabbing of an infant and an adult Wednesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to Hay Court Apartments around 8:30pm Wednesday night. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the victims are are a 1 year-old child...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man charged with killing wife in Trussville shooting

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville Wednesday morning. According to the Trussville Police Department, officers received a call from a family member around 1:30 a.m. asking them to check on a possible domestic situation. When police arrived, they found […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

One person trapped inside car after accident in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-car accident Thursday afternoon in Childersburg left one person trapped inside the vehicle. According to the Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department, the accident occurred on DeSoto Caverns Parkway to Flagpole Mountain Road near Maddox at around 3:30 p.m. When CFD arrived, they found one person outside the vehicle and another […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
Pedestrian deaths becoming more common on Alabama roadways

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some troubling statistics on accidents involving pedestrians not just across the state, but closer to home here as well. There doesn’t seem to be a clear reason why there’s an upward trend. What is clear is that it’s happening too frequently. Here’s what...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old was found shot to death Monday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Tarlumi C. Bonner, of Birmingham, was found dead on the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North around 2:00 p.m. Details surrounding Bonner’s death are limited at this time. Birmingham Police continue to investigate Bonner’s death.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 33/40 News

8-year-old injured when car shot into multiple times in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — An eight-year-old child was injured while riding in a car that was shot into Wednesday afternoon, according to the Talladega Police Department. Police said the child was cut on the hand by flying glass when the shooting happened on Highway 275 and Howard Street just after 2:00 p.m.
TALLADEGA, AL
WAFF

“I’ve never seen that, you see that of stuff in the movies”: Suspect arrested after stabbing four in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured in a Huntsville stabbing on Wednesday. “I’ve never seen that, you see that kind of stuff in the movies.”. A horrifying description of what happened in broad daylight. It happened right in front of an anonymous woman who was there when three women and one man were stabbed at an apartment Complex off Academy Drive and Mastin Lake Road just after 3pm.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting investigation at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 05/23/22 to 05/29/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/23/22 to 05/29/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 878 calls for service. There were 112 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 59 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 17 misdemeanor arrests. There were 24 traffic accidents, 109 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 26 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were five felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrests and seven warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL

