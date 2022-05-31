Birmingham homicide victim found in front yard ID’d

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/23/22 to 05/29/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 878 calls for service. There were 112 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 59 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 17 misdemeanor arrests. There were 24 traffic accidents, 109 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 26 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were five felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrests and seven warrants served.
