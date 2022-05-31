ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Waterford Works, NJ, Man Charged in Crash that Killed a State Police Telecommunicator

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State troopers say a man from Waterford Works, Camden County, has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a crash in March that claimed the life of a New Jersey State Police Public Safety Telecommunicator. Authorities say 50-year-old Regis A. Vitale, Jr., is facing vehicular homicide, strict liability...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Wildwood Crest, NJ, Cops: PA Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Vehicle

Cops in Wildwood Crest say a man from Pennsylvania is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 4:15 AM in the 7900 block of Atlantic Avenue. There, "officers located a female victim and determined that she had been physically assaulted by Quenton Skrine, which resulted in bodily injury."
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Charges dropped against NJ man who cops shot outside dollar store

ABSECON — Charges have been dropped against an Absecon man who was armed with a gun when he was shot by officers outside a Dollar General store, according to one report. Jalial Whitted, 37, had faced unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stemming from the May 24 incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ABSECON, NJ
CBS Philly

Employees Named In Threating Email To Williamstown High School Principal Work In Another School District, Authorities Say

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Monroe Township police are now saying the specific employees mentioned in a violent threat to the Williamstown High School principal do not work in the school district. The employees mentioned are believed to work in a neighboring school district. It’s unclear which district at this time, but nearby in Winslow Township, the high school went into lockdown earlier Friday afternoon. The FBI joined local authorities in looking for the person responsible for sending the threat on Friday morning, but officials say the threat likely came from out of state. While no students or staff were injured, Monroe Township...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Police#Police Public#Waterford Works#Gmc#Jeep
WPG Talk Radio

Body of Lost Swimmer Recovered on Wildwood Crest NJ Beach

The body of a swimmer who went missing earlier in the week has been recovered. Wildwood Crest Police say the body of Alfred Williams was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania had gone missing shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, May 31st, while swimming about 100 - 200 yards off the shore near Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood Crest.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDS woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Berks

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died in a multi-car crash. Alisha Weglinski, 46, of Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BreakingAC

Atlantic City teen girl missing

Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday by her mother in the 200 block of North Chalfonte Avenue, police said. She is about 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has two piercings in her nose. Anyone with information...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Tries Luring Girl Walking To School Bus In Pleasantville

A 38-year-old Pleasantville man has been arrested in connection with grabbing and trying to lure a girl who was walking to her school bus, authorities said. On Thursday, June 2, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Pleasantville School officials reported that a 13-year-old Pleasantville student was the victim of an attempted luring incident, police said.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Cops: Manchester Twp., NJ, Man Charged for Kicking, Throwing Dog Against a Vehicle

A man from Ocean County has been charged with animal cruelty after cops say he was seen abusing his dog prior to a grooming appointment. The Manchester Township Police Department says they were called to Cutie Pawtootie Dog Grooming on Wednesday after a caller reported that a man, identified as 63-year-old Gary Petosa of Manchester, had allegedly been seen kicking his dog several times prior to dropping him off to be groomed.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

Swimmer who went missing off New Jersey coast identified

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy