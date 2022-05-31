Old Globe announces new binational partnership with Tijuana's Cecut

The Old Globe has announced a binational partnership with Centro Cultural Tijuana (Cecut) to promote and increase accessibility to the performing arts in the border region.

As part of this collaboration, announced Thursday, the Old Globe started a free series of theater design workshops for migrants from Jardín de las Mariposas, a shelter for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers in Tijuana. Also on June 19, "Mala" — now playing at the Globe — will be performed in Spanish at Cecut.

“We live in a binational city,” Barry Edelstein, the Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director, said at a press conference in Tijuana. “We really are one giant city that has two halves, and it’s such a pleasure and an honor now for the Old Globe to connect to the other half of our city at long last.”

Edelstein added that they are confident that the partnership "will touch so many people.”

The Globe is currently offering the Behind the Curtain or Detrás del Telón program, which consists of a series of workshops with industry professionals.

Over the course of six weeks, participants will be introduced to different design disciplines each week, including costumes, set, sound, lighting, and props. These workshops are taught in Spanish by teaching artists Mayte Martínez and Valeria Vega.

In addition, after its five-week run at the Globe,"Mala" will tour different communities in San Diego as part of the Globe for All Tour program. As part of the tour, "Mala" will be presented for the first time in Tijuana.

"Mala" — by playwright Melinda López and performed by Yadira Correa in Spanish — will be presented at Cecut on Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m., for a select audience of community partners who might otherwise not experience a theatrical production or have access to cross to the U.S., representatives for the Globe said.

However, there will be limited availability for general audiences. Those interested can email arteycultura@cecut.gob.mx.

Both institutions have worked together in the past. Back in 2005, the Old Globe, in partnership with Cecut, produced the "Romeo y Julieta" binational project. The yearlong educational program culminated with bilingual performances of Shakespeare’s classic in both San Diego and Tijuana. The cast was comprised of students from both sides of the border.

But this new partnership is considered the beginning of a long-term joint work to bring theater to communities in the border region.

Edelstein left the door open for future workshops or presentations to be brought from Cecut to San Diego.

"We would love to welcome work from Cecut on our stages at the Old Globe," he said.

“It is all about forging connections and seeing if bridges can be built. So, I look forward to a press conference five years from now where we can report to everybody all the amazing programming that has come because of this document today.”

Vianka Robles, general director of Cecut, praised the new alliance, which coincides with the celebrations of 200 years of bilateral relations between Mexico and the U.S.

Robles said this collaboration "brings the possibility of being an open space for artistic developments and expressions for all communities.”

Gaspar Orozco, consul for cultural affairs with the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, highlighted this exchange between cultural institutions to bring the arts closer to communities in the binational region.

"Shakespeare said that 'all the world's a stage,' and certainly, the border is also a stage," he said. "What we need to do is to erase the line that divides us, and through theater, and art, to widen that communication between sister communities like Tijuana and San Diego."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .