Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park Police Search for Man Who Tried to Grab Female Runner on Trail

By Shannon Slatton
ccxmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice: Man Tries to Grab Woman Runner Near Oak Grove Park. Brooklyn Park police are searching for a man who attempted to grab a woman running on the Three Rivers Park District trail near Oak Grove Park. Police say it...

