Eaton, CO

May 31 – Walker Martin and Dustin and Dirk Duncan

1310kfka.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaton junior Walker Martin, Eaton assistant baseball...

www.1310kfka.com

golfcourseindustry.com

We’re open. And it’s snowing!

It’s not often that crew members are able to reap the benefits of their hard work on the course. It’s even less often that they get the first tee time on opening day. That’s what happened for the team at The Club at Cordillera in Edwards, Colorado, when an unexpected snow day in late May closed the Valley course.
EDWARDS, CO
Westword

Why Fourteen Fox31/Channel 2 Stars Have Left the Stations Since Last Year

Denver TV stations have long experienced significant turnover, with reporters and anchors typically leaving one outlet in favor of another. But over the past year-plus, the pace of such departures has increased markedly, and many of those moving on have done so not to climb the broadcast-journalism ladder, but to start over in entirely new careers.
DENVER, CO
visitftcollins.com

Outdoor Summer Concerts in Fort Collins

Summertime in Fort Collins is about good times spent groovin' with friends and family to live tunes outdoors while taking in all the beauty that is Fort Collins, Colorado. With events being back in full swing, we're sharing with you the outdoor concert series and community live music events that you don't want to miss!
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

62 nuns buried in Denver cemetery to be moved for redevelopment

DENVER — The most recognizable building on the old Loretto Heights Campus along South Federal Boulevard in southwest Denver is the administration building. It’s the red brick building, that's been sitting on a hill there for more than a century. It's now included in the National Register of Historic Places.
DENVER, CO
beaconseniornews.com

Music is back, baby!

For nearly two years, not a day went by that I didn’t use the words “pandemic,” “virus” or “COVID.” While COVID will still be present for years to come, it’s a relief that such terms no longer dominate everyday conversations. This time...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

1st Annual Dove Valley Classic Car Show – June 18th

Where: UC Health Training Center, 13403 E Broncos Pkwy, Centennial, CO 80112. Cars. Dogs. Broncos. Food Trucks. Find it all at the 1st Annual Dove Valley Classic Car Show, happening Saturday, June 18th!. Come check out up to 250 classic (pre-1979) cars and enjoy music, a silent auction, food trucks...
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Lowe’s to open at Nine Mile Corner

The first major tenant of Erie’s Nine Mile Corner will soon open its doors to the public. On Friday, Lowe’s Home Improvement is opening its new location at 2910 Arapahoe Road. The 97,900 square foot store will feature an adjacent 27,600 square foot garden center, as well as Colorado’s first Lowe’s Tool Rental.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Junior Walker
9News

KBPI announces 'Birthday Bash' lineup at Red Rocks

DENVER — In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills are scheduled to perform at the annual KBPI Birthday Bash this summer, concert promoter AEG Presents announced. Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, and Cherry Bombs will also join the lineup at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tickets...
DENVER, CO
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Denver

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. I have a deep affinity for Denver. I was born there and will forever be a Broncos fan because of my time spent living near the Rocky Mountains. My bias for the Mile High City runs deep. But when the country's 19th most populous metro could only manage to place in the bottom 10 among the country's fastest cities for broadband, that's not good.
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Silverthorne’s Bluebird Market welcomes 3 new food concepts

(Courtesy of Bluebird Market) (Silverthorne, Colo.) Bluebird Market at Silverthorne’s 4th Street Crossing has three new food concepts to offer visitors. Lucky Bird, a fried chicken eatery, serves chicken tenders, sandwiches, salads and wraps. Created by Chef Leigh Davison, Lucky Bird was launched as a Denver food truck in 2018 before expanding into the Edgewater Public Marketplace.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
FOX21News.com

Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

‘Mystery’ Person Building Home on Horsetooth- Could It Be Jason Momoa?

Who doesn't love a good mystery? Here's one for Fort Collins and the Northern Colorado area, as someone is building home and wants to keep their name hush-hush. Wouldn't it be great to find out that Jason Momoa himself is the person that's requesting employees working on a home to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)? I wonder how long that the secret will stay a secret.
KKTV

Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is going to be huge. Just about everyone from Texas is aware of Buc-ee’s. The travel center was founded in 1982 with 35 stores in the Lonestar State. But not everyone in the Centennial State recognizes the happy-go-lucky beaver logo. Construction on Colorado’s first location in Johnstown starts this week.
JOHNSTOWN, CO

