Springfield, MO

SPONSORED The Place: Summer Makeup Palettes with Shelly

By Alyssa Kelly
KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re back at...

www.ky3.com

KYTV

Ozarks Life: The scar on Doug Cox’s steel sculpture

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All summer long, folks can enjoy Sculpture Walk Springfield, a collection of art featured across downtown. For the past month-and-a-half, downtown Springfield has been sprinkled with sculptures. “I think it’s wonderful,” Republic artist Doug Cox said. “I like it. All 23 or 26 new sculptures a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

FIRST LOOK: See the new splash pad in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison, in collaboration with the Harrison Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, held a grand opening for the new Lake Harrison Park splash pad. It is also known as “Cannon’s Cove.” The $250,000 project is part of a mission to bring inclusive playground...
HARRISON, AR
KYTV

Salvation Army, Westlake Ace Hardware team up for fan drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware teamed up for an annual fan drive in Springfield. You can donate at Westlake Ace Hardware stores if you’d like to donate. Donations can also be made here. Westlake Ace Hardware customers can also round-up their purchases in-store. These funds will purchase fans for The Salvation Army of Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Antipasto Pasta Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this summer pasta salad. In a small bowl whisk together Italian dressing, Dijon mustard and sweetener. In a large bowl toss together all other ingredients. Add dressing and toss to combine. Refrigerate for thirty minutes. Recipe serves 6-10 To report a correction or typo, please...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#Merle Norman Cosmetics
KYTV

Springfield learning center closes after small fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield learning center closed early on Friday after a fire in the bathroom. The fire started around 10 a.m. at Alpha Tots in a strip mall near Sunshine and Kansas. Investigators say employees extinguished the fire. Investigators say the cause is likely electrical. Nearly 40...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield security agencies discuss ways to help keep yourself alert and aware in public

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In light of mass shootings only days and weeks apart, many Americans wonder what steps they can take to stay safe in public places. From churches, schools, stores, or movie theaters, local security pros urge awareness and preparedness. One local security protection agency said it had seen an uptick in calls since the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The group said it is getting calls from schools and event centers as far as St. Louis and Kansas City asking for armed guards.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: What to buy in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s what to buy in June. The summer is a great time to see a film on the big screen. Many movie theaters offer discounted tickets in June and continue throughout the summer. Get a gym membership:. Besides January, many gyms offer sign-on deals during...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Meals On Wheels of Springfield needs volunteer drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An essential nonprofit group in the Ozarks needs delivery drivers because of a rise in gas prices. Meals On Wheels of Springfield provides affordable, nutritious, well-balanced, and flavorful meals to seniors and homebound individuals. The Meals on Wheels of Springfield President Elaine Garton said the organization has recently had trouble getting volunteer drivers in to deliver food to ones that need it. She said being a volunteer driver shouldn’t take up too much time.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins. Police say the summer months have been historically the busiest time for smash and grabs involving vehicles. Police say thieves target parks, gyms, and apartment complexes. But thefts can happen anywhere. One woman says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

State of the City: Springfield’s mayor looks at challenges for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure delivered his State of the City address on Thursday. In his speech, he discussed improvements made in several city departments, including police and fire. Mayor McClure praised completing nine economic development projects in 2021 and the new businesses coming to town in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police arrest 1 in shooting outside Aurora, Mo. motel

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound during a fight outside a motel in Aurora. Officers responded around 5 p.m. Friday for a shots fired call at the Aurora Inn Motel. Investigators say a man, 36, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the fight. Police did not release what led up to the fight.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals egg incubator from deceased Willard man’s home

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a burglary and stealing case out of Willard. It happened at a home off of W. Farm Road 94. On February 28, a game camera on the property captured images of a man trespassing. He’s seen carrying off a large egg incubator. Investigators say the homeowner had recently died and family members had locked up the property. The value of the stolen GQF Complete Incubator is estimated at $2,200.
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

2 companies begin new solar farm in Boone County, Ark.; benefits water company

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Scenic Hill Solar and Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority (OMRPWA) began production from a new solar farm. The two companies partnered in November of 2019. OMRPWA had the goal of a solar power plant providing power for the water utility. Before 2019, Arkansas was well behind in solar power production. According to the Advanced Energy Association, the natural state has seen an increase of almost 2,000%.
BOONE COUNTY, AR

