SPONSORED The Place: Summer Makeup Palettes with Shelly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In light of mass shootings only days and weeks apart, many Americans wonder what steps they can take to stay safe in public places. From churches, schools, stores, or movie theaters, local security pros urge awareness and preparedness. One local security protection agency said it had seen an uptick in calls since the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The group said it is getting calls from schools and event centers as far as St. Louis and Kansas City asking for armed guards.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO