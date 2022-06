UPDATE (6/2/22 10:19 a.m.) — The victim in Wednesday night’s fatal rollover crash in Clay has been identified by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Benjamin Foster, of Central Square, died at the scene after the 2002 Honda Accord he was the front passenger of lost control on Henry Clay Blvd. and drove off the road, striking a culvert which forced the car airborne, and then striking several trees before coming to rest.

