Alexandria is in the process of planning an overhaul to Duke Street, and while part of the project goal is improved transit. The Duke Street Transitway is an idea to provide enhanced bus service along Duke Street, specifically looking at the possibility of bus rapid transit (BRT) like the current route in Potomac Yard. BRT routes emphasize quick, reliable bus service with the buses either mixed in with traffic or with dedicated lanes, as in Potomac Yard. Duke Street is one of a handful of BRT routes under consideration across the city.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO