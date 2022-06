OMAHA, Neb. — The sun is up high — and so are gas prices. Local families, like the Lipovskys of Papillion, are opting for a ‘staycation’ in lieu of travel. "We wanted something that was really low-key vacation," Angela Lipovsky said, who also wanted to take advantage of Nebraska nature before her family moves away. "Staying closer to home and taking advantage of the beautiful parks we have in the state is a great option."

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO