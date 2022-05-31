ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Legend Derek Jeter Responds To Criticism In First Official Tweet

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eight years after retiring from Major League Baseball, Derek Jeter is back to being a rookie again. The New York Yankees legend on Tuesday revealed his emergence into the social media world, promoting both...

Related
Page Six

Derek Jeter, dad of 3 girls, asks for prayers on new Instagram account

Girl dad Derek Jeter gave a rare update on life with his three daughters with wife Hannah Jeter. “The family is doing great,” the former New York Yankees shortstop, 47, said in an Instagram Story video Tuesday, shortly after creating an account on the social media platform. “Three girls — almost 5, 3 and 6 months,” he said, referencing Bella, Story and River. “So pray for me, man.” The retired athlete concluded, “We’re down here in Miami, love Miami. Been here for the last five years. Couldn’t be more blessed.” When an Instagram user asked Derek how he fills his days, the former baseball...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, ‘way more touchy’ than he

Alex Rodriguez’s new girlfriend loves to pack on the PDA. A spy at Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Miami on May 25 tells Page Six exclusively that Kathryne Padgett was “touchy” while Rodriguez kept to himself. “She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is],” our spy shares. “She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling. “She looks kind of crazy and over-the-top.” While the former New York Yankees slugger may not have been outwardly showy with his affections, he gave his stamp of approval on the fitness enthusiast’s Instagram that night, where she posted photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Alex Rodriguez & Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Go On Public Date, Onlooker Claims His New Lady 'Looks Kind Of Crazy'

Yikes! Earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and bodybuilding competitor Kathryne "Kat" Padgett sparked rumors of a budding romance as they began attending a multitude of NBA games together, but at their most recent outing on May 25, his new flame made it clear they're an item.According to a Page Six eyewitness at the Miami Heat basketball game, Padgett was "very touchy" with the athlete, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections."She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is]. She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling," the onlooker spilled. "She looks kind of crazy...
MLB
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At MLB Game On Wednesday

The Oakland Athletics didn't have much of a home-field advantage for this Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Prior to the start of the game, a photo of the crowd in Oakland was taken. That image then made its way over to social media. The Athletics announced that 5,189 fans...
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb on Aaron Judge’s reaction to Tim Anderson saga

New York Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson was suspended one game after some controversial comments he made in the direction of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. After reportedly calling Anderson “Jackie” in reference to Jackie Robinson, Donaldson’s comments sparked significant blowback from the White Sox as well as fans across the league. Donaldson’s own teammates even admitted his comments were out of line, including Aaron Judge. In response to Judge’s comments, the veteran third baseman addmited he was a bit disappointed that the organization didn’t have his back over the situation.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Joe Maddon, Verlander’s brother raise eyebrows on Yankees’ Shohei Ohtani dominance

In his most recent two appearances on the mound at Yankee Stadium, Shohei Ohtani hasn’t kept the Yankees as off-balance as he typically prides himself on doing. What could be the root cause? An unspoken fear of the mound in the Bronx after Ohtani ruled out the Yankees, the reported “favorites” in his free agency chase, in about two seconds? Could the Yankees lineup be … talented?
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
StyleCaster

A-Rod Has a New GF 2 Months After J-Lo & Ben’s Engagement—They’re Already So ‘Touchy’

Click here to read the full article. A new flame. Alex Rodriguez’s new girlfriend Kathryne Padgett is already putting on the PDA. The former Yankees baseball player was spotted with his new girlfriend at Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Miami, Florida, on May 26, 2022. An insider told PageSix on June 2, 2022, that A-Rod’s new girlfriend was “definitely way more touchy than [he is]. “She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling. She looks kind of crazy and over-the-top.” Though their relationship hasn’t been confirmed by the two, A-Rod appeared to be flirty...
CELEBRITIES
