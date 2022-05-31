MLB Legend Derek Jeter Responds To Criticism In First Official Tweet

Girl dad Derek Jeter gave a rare update on life with his three daughters with wife Hannah Jeter.
“The family is doing great,” the former New York Yankees shortstop, 47, said in an Instagram Story video Tuesday, shortly after creating an account on the social media platform.
“Three girls — almost 5, 3 and 6 months,” he said, referencing Bella, Story and River. “So pray for me, man.”
The retired athlete concluded, “We’re down here in Miami, love Miami. Been here for the last five years. Couldn’t be more blessed.”
When an Instagram user asked Derek how he fills his days, the former baseball...
Comments / 0