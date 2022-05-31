ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Difference Between Web2 vs Web3

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeb 2.0 and Web 3.0 are the two most significant developments in the history of the internet. Web2 is an important part of the digital revolution, which has changed how we think about content creation and distribution. Web3 is a decentralized web that will have no central point of control. It...

Digital Trends

Websites may be logging your email and password without you knowing

An extensive study reveals that up to 3% of websites may collect your form inputs even before you ever press “Submit.” That’s right — even if you type something and then delete it, these websites will still record your keystrokes and remember the things you chose not to input.
How to Transform Your Android Phone Into a Microsoft Phone

Android is owned by Google, so most of its built-in apps are from Google. However, the Android OS is open source and is pretty adaptive to customizations. This adaptability allows you to modify your Android device the way you want. If you are a die-hard Microsoft user or simply bored with the traditional Google or manufacturer-skinned Android, it is quite easy to replace your phone’s default look and apps with Microsoft alternatives. Let's take a look.
#Web3 Technology#Web Browser#Data Mining#Smart Contract#Censorship#Web2
Google Maps update adds "cool" desktop feature to the mobile apps

Google Maps is arguably one of the most important apps on your phone thanks to all of its capabilities. Need to get from one city to another using the fastest possible route? Google Maps will do that for you. Need to find a place to stay? Somewhere to enjoy a meal? Get gas? Visit a famous landmark? These are all things that Google Maps can help find for you.
Appium Testing for Flutter Apps

Flutter is an UI development framework, open-sourced by Google. It allows you to make cross-platform mobile apps. It is similar to React Native, which is a framework built by Facebook. Flutter uses a reactive UI framework, similar to Facebook's React framework. The app runs inside a Dart virtual machine, which supports hot reloading. Make sure your Flutter app is configured to run automated tests. Use the**enableFlutterDriverExtension** before running your first automated test.
What is an Email Parser and How We Saved 60 Hours Per Month

An email parser is a tool that extracts data in real-time from emails and can export it into Google Sheet, Excel, CRM, Marketing platform, Database etc. An email parser could be helpful for almost any type of business: real estate agencies, e-commerce owners, marketplace sellers, crypto traders, marketing agencies. It’s...
Does your Business Need Canary Deployment?

Canary Deployment is a process or technique of controlled rolling of a software update to a small batch of users, before making it available to everyone. Thereby, reducing the chances of widescale faulty user experience. DevOps Engineers perform a canary deployment analysis of their code in CI/CD pipeline to gauge any possible errors present. Canary Release Deployment analysis is to drive a tiny amount of customers to the canary instance where the new update is deployed. This means you’re using a new infrastructure to facilitate the entire process.
Best Android VPN 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. A VPN, or virtual private network, is a great way to protect your privacy online. But do you really need to use a VPN with your Android phone or tablet? Considering that your mobile devices hold some of your most sensitive digital information, it's probably a good idea. If you're using public Wi-Fi at the airport or your local coffee shop, a VPN can offer you peace of mind, letting you browse the web privately and securely from your Android smartphone or other Android device. And I have good news for Android users: It's now possible to find a number of VPN services that are speedy, easy to use and optimized for mobile.
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930 - Table of Links

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Title: Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930. Author: Astounding Stories. Release Date: April 26,...
How to take a screenshot on Windows

If you’re a Windows user hoping to learn how to take screenshots on your Windows PC, you have come to the right place. In this article, we’ll look at the numerous ways to take screenshots on PC. This list will include methods that come built into your Windows...
Google Meet will officially combine with Google Duo in late 2022

Google has confirmed that it will be combining two of its major communications services later this year, Google Duo and Meet. More specifically, the more personal video chat system, Duo will meld into the more professional video system Meet and they will be branded under a single name, Google Meet.
