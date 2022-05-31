Wheeling Mayor responds to Gov. Justices’ claims porn and violent video games part of blame in Texas shooting

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott responded on Twitter to Gov. Justices’ claims that porn and violent video games played part in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which lead to the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

‘How were things in America 50 years ago? I think in most people’s eyes, we have regressed,’ Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice added, ‘think of the pornographic material are young are able to have access to now, think about the violence in video games that we continue to promote to our youngest.’

‘These tragedies will continue, said Gov. Justice ‘ until we are willing to take an all-in, all-comprehensive approach to what’s going on and we’re really willing to use good logic and good sense.

Mayor Eliott responded, ‘If violent video games and pornography caused gun homicides, you could expect Japan to be a deadly place. Instead that country of 127 million averages ~10 gun deaths a year. TEN. By contrast we average ~37,000 gun deaths annually with a population of 330 million.’

Gov. Justice says he does believe we should do more to protect our schools and encouraged public officials to do something with kids to help impact their life.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.