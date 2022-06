Nene Leakes has been flaunting her love affair with North Carolina businessman Nyonisela J. Sioh for months now, but according to a new lawsuit, Sioh is still married. His wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh filed a lawsuit against the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum for alienation of affection and criminal conversation. She claims she discovered her husband's relationship with the reality star on Instagram with the rest of the world in Dec. 2021 when Leakes shared the photo. Since then, Leakes and her man have been traveling together across the world and sharing their love online, which Malomine says has caused her embarrassment and stress. North Carolina is one of seven states that allows a spouse to sue the other person in the relationship for alienation of affection.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO