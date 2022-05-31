ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee to celebrate statehood day

By Caitlin Huff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – June 1, marks 226 years of statehood for Tennessee. Tennessee State Library and Archives alongside the Tennessee State Museum and Bicentennial Mall Park are hosting free celebrations this week that the public is invited to attend.

“Our Statehood Day events will make history come alive. I hope you will join us for the celebration and discover something new about our great state,” said Tre Hargett, Tennessee Secretary of State.

Rare glimpse of Tennessee’s original state flag

TSLA will have Tennessee’s three original constitutions on display in its lobby guarded by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard.

Those interested can view them from 8am to 4:30pm June 1 and June 4.

The TSLA is also debuting a new exhibit featuring “rarely seen” historical documents like the Cumberland Compact and the Cherokee Nation 1827 Constitution.

On June 4, TSLA will host a family-friendly celebration that will including a children’s scavenger hunt, live music, games, crafts, historical reenactments and more.

TIMELINE: How Tennessee became a state

The Tennessee State Museum will not only be celebrating statehood day but also its 85th birthday.

June 1 at 11:30am, the museums’ executive director, Ashley Howell, will be giving a keynote speech “85 Years of Tennessee Treasures.” That’s happening in the Museum’s Digital Learning Center.

There will also be guided tours offered at Bicentennial park, historical games on the lawn, crafts and storytime.

To see the museum’s statehood day schedule click this link.

For more information about TSLA’s event click here .

