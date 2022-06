Mother Nature provided one more test to prove their "grit" as members of the Hinsdale Central Class of 2022 had to have their graduation ceremony indoors because of threatening weather last Thursday night. And while it was warm in the gym, it didn't stop the pomp and circumstance as the 667 members of the class received their diplomas. Many parents were able to spot their graduates as they entered. Before showtime the graduates mingled, hugged and mugged for pictures. Sydney Pjesky and Annette Sommers take a quick shot. Another group included Riley Chafin, Meredith Lee, Lauren Ladieu, Else Gillman and Maggie Sanders. Student body President Annette Ciupek introduced the students who have committed to the U.S. military. Lanie Randle found her people in the crowd to share the moment. And no graduation ceremony would be complete without the traditional tossing of the caps. (Jim Slonoff photos)

HINSDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO