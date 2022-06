Stormy weather brought the graduation ceremony inside to the gym with several hundred families and friends packing the seats and stands for the ceremony. This year’s class of 37 graduates filed into the gym while the High School band played a processional. The ceremony started with opening remarks from graduate, Chris Wilson, who commented on the special qualities of the class of 2022, and called for a moment of silence for those that were not able to be present at the ceremony.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO