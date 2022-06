Over the last few years, the City of High Point has seen major changes in its leadership from the High Point City Council to top-ranking city staff. This week, High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford – who’s still fairly new in that position herself – announced two new hires for the city: Damon Dequenne (on the left above), who’s accepted the assistant city manager position and will start that job on Tuesday, June 21 and Sushil Nepal (above right), the city’s new planning services director will start on Tuesday, July 5.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO