Pasco, WA

Pasco teenager stole her mom’s minivan and crashed it twice, per PPD

By Dylan Carter
 4 days ago
Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Miraculously, no one was injured after a teenage girl allegedly went on a joyride in her family’s vehicle and crashed into several objects before ramming through a residence on Monday.

According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 800-block of N Cedar Ave for reports of a reckless vehicle driving down the residential road.

Upon arrival, police officers learned that a driver struck a vehicle on Cedar Ave, fled from the scene, and crashed into a house shortly after.

Pasco police investigators confirmed that no one was injured as a result of this incident. However, a significant amount of property damage occurred.

During their investigation, police officials confirmed that the driver was a 15-year-old girl who was driving her mother’s minivan. Under Washington state law, you cannot legally obtain a driver’s license until you are at least 16 years of age.

Details are limited and the minor’s name is not being released at this time. If charges are being pressed, the teen would be booked into the Benton-Franklin Co. Juvenile Justice Center. She could face a hit-and-run charge since she struck another vehicle and fled from the scene.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed to the public.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

#Ppd#Minivan#N Cedar Ave#Juvenile Justice Center#The Kapp Kvew News
