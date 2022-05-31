Properly Place Yard Signs

On May 27, 2022, at 11:45 a.m., Norfolk Police took the report of a strangulation. The adult female victim reported that she was strangled by Kimberly A. Doyle, 33, homeless, while at a residence in the 900 block of Park Avenue. The victim had visible marks on her neck. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Officers had contact with Doyle and placed her under arrest for the offense of strangulation. During the arrest, she resisted, assaulted multiple officers and damaged officer equipment. She was also then arrested for obstructing a peace officer, third degree assault on an officer, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO