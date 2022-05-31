ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Properly Place Yard Signs

norfolkne.gov
 2 days ago

With garage sales underway and a busy election season, it’s understandable people want to get the word out. Still, it’s important to remember the requirements when using yard signs to advertise the event or candidate. Section 27-323 of City of Norfolk ordinance states that a sign cannot...

norfolkne.gov

norfolkne.gov

Benjamin Avenue June Update

The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update Tuesday, June 7 at the Norfolk City Council Chambers (309 North 5th Street) from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the City will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions. Attendees are...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkne.gov

Firework Stand Permit Deadline

For those wanting to open fireworks stands this season, the deadline to apply for a permit is quickly approaching. According to the state fire marshal’s office, the retail stand permit application deadline for this year is June 9. After June 9, the retail stand permit application automatically shuts down and will prevent you from applying for, and the state from issuing, retail stand permits.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkne.gov

Work Progressing on 18th Street

Work is progressing on concrete improvements on 18th Street from Bel Air Road to Imperial Road. Beginning Wednesday, June 1 the eastern half of the 18th Street and Skyline Drive intersection will be closed.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkne.gov

May 26, 2022 Press Release1

On May 27, 2022, at 11:45 a.m., Norfolk Police took the report of a strangulation. The adult female victim reported that she was strangled by Kimberly A. Doyle, 33, homeless, while at a residence in the 900 block of Park Avenue. The victim had visible marks on her neck. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Officers had contact with Doyle and placed her under arrest for the offense of strangulation. During the arrest, she resisted, assaulted multiple officers and damaged officer equipment. She was also then arrested for obstructing a peace officer, third degree assault on an officer, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
NORFOLK, NE

