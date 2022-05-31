ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MA

One-act plays to be performed in June

 2 days ago

MARION — The Marion Art Center Theater will present its second production of the season, outdoors in Bicentennial Park, Marion, located across the street from the center at 80 Pleasant St. The June production features four one-act plays by David Ives, from his comedic collection. “All in the...

Tri-County Symphonic band to perform music of John Williams

MARION — The Tri-County Symphonic Band will present a concert featuring the music of John Williams, one of America’s best-known film composers, on Sunday, June 12. Music composed by Williams for five films will be played under the grand tent on the lawn next to the Fireman Performing Arts Center at Tabor Academy in Marion.
MARION, MA
FinestKind movie films at Union Wharf, Fort Phoenix

The movie “FinestKind” filmed in Fairhaven last week, bringing lots of commotion to Union Wharf and Fort Phoenix on Wednesday, 5/25. Tommy Lee Jones, the biggest name in the cast, was on set, giving locals a bit of a thrill to catch glimpses of the famous star, who is, apparently a bit camera shy with the public.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Middle School to host art, talent show

The Wareham Middle School will host an art and talent show celebrating the end of the school year from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The art show will be open in the school’s library from 5 to 5:30 p.m. From there, art enthusiasts will proceed to...
WAREHAM, MA
New Bedford Portuguese Restaurant Has a Mural With a Story

We walk into many New Bedford restaurants and see lots of pictures on the walls, but last weekend I got to hear the story behind a mural hanging in an area favorite. You may have heard me broadcasting from Alianca Restaurant in New Bedford over the weekend. Yes, I stuffed my face and got to mingle with some of the locals. One local, in particular, had my eye as he made his love for the restaurant known.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Puppy is Ready for a Forever Home

It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s all about the animals. Wet Nose Wednesday is all about giving the spotlight to wonderful animals on the SouthCoast that are up for adoption, and thanks to the help of local shelters, Fun 107 gets a chance to highlight one animal a week.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Memorial Day ceremony returns to Mattapoisett, featuring band performance, guest speaker

MATTAPOISETT – Select Board member Jodi Bauer says that while driving around the Tri-Town this time of year, you see American flags spring up everywhere. “Keep flying those flags,” she said, reminding the audience at Mattapoisett’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Center School to take time to remember those who have fallen fighting for our country.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Meet the prom-enaders before ORR prom

MATTAPOISETT — Under spectacular sunny skies, Old Rochester Regional High School students took photos, exchanged hugs and shared a moment at the school Tuesday, May 31 before heading to their prom in Newport, R.I. Before that, they participated in the promenade, where prom-goers were introduced to an overflowing auditorium...
NEWPORT, RI
Spinney Library to reopen this summer

The Spinney Branch Library in Onset will once again have regular hours, starting in early June. The small library has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic first hit Wareham back in March 2020. Since then, aside from occasional events, the branch’s doors have been closed. Starting on June 6,...
WAREHAM, MA
Photos: Yellow ducks race for a cause

Yellow ducks were on the move Sunday, tumbling over the falls before floating downstream toward the finish line. The ducky racers were in it for a good cause: supporting the Friends of the Wareham Free Library. This was the first year the Friends held the event since the beginning of...
WAREHAM, MA
BMC Durfee High School in Fall River announces top 10 of senior class

B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
FALL RIVER, MA
WLT Hosts “Free Sale” at Whitlock’s Landing

Where: Whitlock’s Landing, 150 Glen Charlie Road, Wareham, MA 02538. What could be better than a yard sale? A yard sale where everything is free! The Wareham Land Trust has surplus from a recent yard sale, with items ranging from household goods to furniture, and we’re doing a bit of spring cleaning. Stop by for a minute, discover a new free treasure, and say hi to the Wareham Land Trust team!
WAREHAM, MA
ORR juniors attending state convention

Seven members of the class of 2023 at Old Rochester Regional High School will be attending the Boys/Girls’ state convention sponsored by the American Legion Florence Eastman Post 280 June 11 to 17 at Stonehill College. Those attending are: Reagan Rock, Markus Pierre and Jacksen Martin, sponsored by attorney...
ROCHESTER, MA
Take a Spine-Tingling Look Inside the Real ‘Conjuring’ House That Inspired the 2013 Movie

This colonial farmhouse in the town of Burrillville, Rhode Island was the subject of the 2013 hit horror film, The Conjuring, which recently sold for $1.2 million. According to the website history101.com, over a 10-year span, Ed and Lorraine Warren who lived in Monroe, Connecticut made several, unsettling trips to investigate the haunting of this home which was said to be possessed by a deeply disturbed spirit named, Bathsheba.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
List of activities and events taking place in June and July at Heritage State Park

Here is the schedule of events expected to take place at Heritage State Park in June and July, according to Massachusetts DCR. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memori al Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
Library plans June tech classes

During the month of June, the Wareham Free Library will host several stand-alone technology classes alongside a drop-in session for those looking for help accessing the library’s digital resources. On Monday, June 6, head to the Main Library at 10:30 a.m. to learn how to research genealogy through the...
WAREHAM, MA
Escaped Cow Visits Campgrounds in Wareham and Plymouth

A cow got loose this morning in the Plymouth-Wareham area, and apparently she has an affinity for camping. Just days after a pair of cows cut loose in Fairhaven, another cow has apparently been on the moooove all morning a little further east and maybe be looking for a nice vacation spot.
WAREHAM, MA

