SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities said they have arrested the man they believe shot and killed a woman Thursday morning in the town of Spencer. Spencer Police Chief Michael File said that his officers responded just after 6:00 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of a house in the 500 block of North Salisbury Avenue, beside the Spencer Mini Center.

SPENCER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO