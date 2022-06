Liam Payne is spilling the tea when it comes to Zayn Malik. The “Strip That Down” singer got candid about why he dislikes Malik but also sides with him. “There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” Payne said on the latest episode for the Impaulsive with Logan Paul podcast. “If I had had to go through what he went through — with his growth and whatever else … My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO