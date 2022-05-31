ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Here is Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program distribution schedule

By Jessica Hammie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Illinois Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program distributes food across East Central Illinois. The truck will be across the region this summer; the soonest it will be in Champaign is June 25th. If you haven’t already registered with EIF, you can do that here (it’s required to receive food from the distribution). There...

Busey Bank is offering a scholarship opportunity

Busey Bank will be giving out $25,000 in scholarship money through their Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship program. They will be selecting 10 students to receive $2500. Students must be from one of these states and counties:. Illinois: Champaign, Ford, McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, Macon, Will, Grundy, Cook, DuPage, Madison, St. Clair.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Foodmobile food giveaway next month in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank's Foodmobile program will be distributing food to those in need next month. Families in the Champaign area facing food insecurity can come out to the Champaign Public Health Department on June 25 to receive food. The foodbank will be handing out...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
County Fair Season Underway This Week in Illinois

The county fair season kicks off this week in Illinois. First out of the gate is the Greene County Fair in Carrolton where Jerry Joyce is county fair board president. The Macon County Fair in Decatur also opens this week. ***Report Courtesy of farmweeknow.com***
ILLINOIS STATE
Violence Prevention Event on Sat., June 4

(ABOVE) NAACP President Edward J. Butler (left) leading an anti-violence march through Danville neighborhoods. Danville, IL, June 1, 2022 –Danville’s Violence Prevention Task Force is hosting “Community Day 2022” in Garfield Park on Sat., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All community members are welcome.
DANVILLE, IL
Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
Get your Culture here: Four experiences to have in June 2022

It’s summer in C-U, and that means there is no shortage of events and activities to fill your time. Let's get to it. Every year, the first Friday of June is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the first weekend is designated as Wear Orange. This initiative began after Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago teenager who marched in Barack Obama’s inaugural parade in 2013, was shot and killed. Her friends wore orange, her favorite color and the color hunters wear to protect themselves, to honor her memory. It has become the color of the gun violence prevention movement, worn specifically this weekend to raise awareness about gun violence. It’s difficult to not be aware of the horrific epidemic of gun violence — in all of its forms — across our nation and here in Champaign-Urbana. What people do need to be aware of is ways to take action. June 3-5, choose to wear orange, then find a small way to support gun violence prevention efforts. Join Moms Demand Action by texting READY to 644-33 then ask to join the local group. The House of Representatives passed gun legislation years ago. Contact Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and ask them to continue to push for the Senate to take it up. Even though they support common sense gun legislation, they need to hear from us. Locally, seek out organizations that are working with those most impacted by gun violence: CU Trauma and Resilience, First Followers, HV Neighborhood Transformation, DREAAM, Don Moyers Boys and Girls Club…just to name a few. See if they have volunteer or donation needs. Do something.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/1/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday signed a nursing home reform bill that he says will improve care at facilities across the state by addressing a number of issues. The main theme of the new law is to hold facility owners accountable by tying funding increases into improved care for residents. The law includes a new pay scale for certified nursing assistants that increases wages based on years of experience and connects nursing home funding to improving key quality measures. Taking effect on July 1st this year, the measure requires the use of federal funding, which at this time is still pending approval.
ILLINOIS STATE
YWCA of U of I is hosting Strive digital skills training this summer

Strive is a 10 week program, provided free of charge by the YWCA, that provides Chromebooks and digital skills training for women in the community. This summer the YWCA will be hosting two sessions, one in Champaign and one in Rantoul. The program will cover gmail, Google Docs, Calendar, and Sheets, and will also provide assistance in finding and applying for jobs online.
RANTOUL, IL
First Fridays SUMMER BASH Ready to Go Fri June 3rd in Downtown Danville

Memorial Day has passed, meteorological summer is here, and this Friday’s FIRST FRIDAYS event in Downtown Danville is the SUMMER BASH. Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer joined Tommy B on D102’s “The Big Show.” She emphasized that when things get rolling this Friday June 3rd at 5 PM, it’s also the opening of “Summer Sounds” in Downtown Danville, and that means music.
DANVILLE, IL
Decatur CHELP employee earns state honor

DECATUR — CHELP has done it again. Lisa Holloway, a home care aide working with CHELP, received the Central Region Mary I. Hill Home Care Aide of the Year Award from the Illinois Department on Aging. The agency hosted a ceremony on May 18. A home care aide for...
DECATUR, IL
Sewer problems in Dr. Ellis Subdivision are a matter of equity

The Dr. Ellis Subdivision on the northwest side of Urbana was the first neighborhood developed in the city that allowed Black people to buy a home. Built and annexed into the city in the 60s, the subdivision – and some of the original homeowners – remain today. Reverend Doctor Evelyn Underwood and Bishop Underwood have advocated for, and organized with their neighbors to call on the City of Urbana to remedy a decade-long problem with the sewage system in their neighborhood.
URBANA, IL
Garfield Elementary closes after 120 years of education

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the oldest schools in the state has closed after nearly 120 years of teaching students. Garfield Elementary School in Danville held a final celebration of its history on Wednesday. Several former students attended to reminisce about old teachers and friends they had during their time there. Garfield is one […]
DANVILLE, IL
31+ Unique Summer Day Trips from Champaign-Urbana

Hit the road with your kids this summer for more than 31 unique day trip ideas that are a short drive from Champaign-Urbana. We can’t wait to see where our adventures take our families this summer! Load the kids up for a day trip and make some fun memories as a family this summer (no overnight stay required).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Humboldt woman calls for change after neighbors die in crash

HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coles County woman is hoping for change after her neighbors died in a car crash over Memorial Day weekend. Husband and wife Rachel and James Sutton died in a crash on Sunday at the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E. Coles County Sheriff’s deputies said another car didn’t […]
HUMBOLDT, IL
Final Call at Fagen Auto Parts; Pickers Sale this Weekend

From 8 to 4 this Saturday and Sunday, June 3rd and 4th, Fagen Auto Parts will open its doors one final time for a Pickers Sale. You’ll find some great items for your car still available, but you’ll also find some incredibly fun stuff, especially if you are a racing fan, as Fagen president Ken Salomon explains.
DANVILLE, IL

