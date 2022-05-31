WEST LAUDERDALE HIGH, MERIDIAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE ALUMNUS LANE BURROUGHS LEADS LOUISIANA TECH TO CONFERENCE USA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 seed and Conference USA regular season champion Southern Miss didn’t win the C-USA Tournament championship, but a team coached by a Mississippian with 13 Mississippians on the roster came away with the tournament title. West Lauderdale High and Southern Miss alumnus Lane Burroughs guided his Louisiana...mississippiscoreboard.com
Comments / 0