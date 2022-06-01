ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Grass fire burning near Madera/Fresno County line 90 acres, 80% contained, officials say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FN3t_0fvzT3Qr00

Madera County residents were surprised by the swift flames near their homes on Tuesday.

Kimberly Pickens and Gabriel Guerra were asked to evacuate immediately.

Pickens says it all happened very quickly.

"It was over the other side of the bridge," she said. "It was just a matter of seconds. I looked and I said, 'Oh no, now it's on this side of the bridge.' The wind was blowing and it just swooped by real fast."

Fire officials say the blaze started on the Madera County side of the San Joaquin River and quickly moved to the Fresno County side.

An evacuation order was issued for 15 homes in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road.

About another 164 residents were notified of an evacuation warning.

Pickens and Guerra chose to stay put because of their elderly and disabled parents.

So they did what they could to make their space defensible.

CAL Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Garcia says crews faced multiple challenges putting out the fire.

"As you can tell behind me, there were about 10 to 15 mph winds with a gust of 20 to 25, so that did impede the fire behavior and suppression efforts," he said.

Authorities say more than 70 homes temporarily had no power but it has since been restored for all of them.

Firebaugh PD helped direct traffic for the multiple road closures.

The city's fire chief says school officials allowed parents to voluntarily pick up their kids from Firebaugh elementary, but there were no mandatory evacuations.

Comments / 1

Related
KMJ

Large Tree Damages Big Rig In West Fresno

(KMJ) — A large eucalyptus tree was wedged in between a big rig Wednesday afternoon on Kearney Blvd in Fresno. The driver of the tractor trailer says he was driving along Kearney Blvd when a large tree fell and hit his truck, causing extensive damage to both the trailer and truck.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire evacuation order lifted in Madera County

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect new information from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office regarding the evacuation order being lifted, and from Madera City Fire. MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An earlier evacuation order has been lifted for all residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road near Firebaugh, an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Grass Fire#Fire Burning#Cal Fire#San Joaquin River#Cal Fire Battalion#Firebaugh Pd
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who drowned near Pine Flat Lake named

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who drowned in the Upper Kings River, near Pine Flat Lake, has been identified according to Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials. Officials have identified the man as 40-year-old Alberto Munoz from Madera. The sheriff’s office responded to a call around 5:41 p.m. Monday about a man in the […]
GV Wire

Power Mostly Restored in Central Fresno After Driver Collides With Pole

Power has been restored to hundreds of residences in the vicinity of Blackstone and Shields avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. However, 77 customers remained without power, PG&E said. The company said in an email that those customers could expect to be without power until about 6 p.m. The driver...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

A Message From Madera County Sheriff-Coroner Tyson Pogue

I am a proud, lifelong, resident of Madera County and have proudly served at the Madera Sheriff’s Office since 2001. I systematically worked my way through the ranks of deputy, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, and undersheriff before being appointed the 16th Sheriff of Madera County nearly two years ago.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ana Meraz Dies in High-Speed Accident on East Mission Avenue [Merced County, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after High-Speed Crash near Highway 59. Around 11:29 p.m., Adrian Meraz failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 59 and Mission Avenue. As a result, the 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Meraz, collided with a southbound 2017 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Reynaldo Vasquez. Investigators say both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Car flips in multi-vehicle collision in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Investigators are looking into a collision involving multiple vehicles and possible DUI, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:45 p.m., officers say they responded to a collision involving multiple vehicles in the area of North Brawley and West San Jose avenues. When police arrived...
KSBW.com

Crews battle house fire in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Navajo Drive in Salinas. It was one of several fires reported on Memorial Day in Monterey County. Salinas firefighters say power lines were reported to be down in the area. No one was injured.
SALINAS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: 1,500 Without Power Around Sonora And Columbia

Update at 2:30 p.m.: PG&E crews have restored power to over 1,500 customers in the Sonora and Columbia area that had been without lights since just before 10 a.m. The utility has not yet given a cause for the outage. The original estimated repair time was 4:15 p.m. Original post...
SONORA, CA
KMJ

Man Killed Following Two-Vehicle Collision in Fresno County

(KMJ) — A man was killed Monday evening following a two-vehicle collision at South and Cherry Avenues in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says a Mitsubishi pickup truck collided with a Hyundai Elantra just before 5 p.m. Officers say the pickup was heading west down South Avenue, which...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy