Madonna seems to have a new fashion darling in her brood. This past Friday, her 16-year-old son David Banda made like his sister, the model Lola Leon, by turning heads with a look he wore on a night out with his mom. The low-cut Adidas x Gucci dress he wore to the the WBA World Lightweight Championship in Brooklyn was immediately recognizable to Madonna fans: It was a direct reference to one that she memorably wore to the premiere of Sleepless in Seattle back in 1993. Gucci’s Alessandro Michele made as much clear when he invited Laura Whitcomb, the influential ‘90s designer behind the original Adidas collaboration, to the house’s fall 2022 showing, where he paid homage to the dress by reimagining as a floor-length gown with an even higher slit.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO