GasBuddy: $5 Per Gallon Gas Likely to Arrive Soon in Indiana

By John Herrick
WIBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE–The national average price for gas is likely going to be $5 per gallon soon. GasBuddy says Indiana may not be far behind. “You may see that wrath unleashed at a pump near you soon as stations pass along the increase that we’ve seen over the last few days,” said Patrick...

www.wibc.com

3d ago

Northwest Indiana it’s here you know it came May 29, just in time for the holiday weekend, no surprise.

WTHR

Yes, regular gas has hit $5 a gallon in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five. 13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Gas stations losing customers due to high gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As gas prices continue to rise, a trip to the gas station may look different. A trip inside the gas station would normally follow filling up one’s tank. This is where one would find their favorite chips, candy or snack. However, this isn’t in the budget for many as gas […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

How to save money at the pump

INDIANAPOLIS — If you've filled up your gas tank recently, you likely let out a sigh and not of relief. The average gas price in Indiana is $4.60 per gallon. To save money, ask yourself, "Do I stick to the same station, or fill up when it's time?" If...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Gas Tax Update: Genuine Miracle, But Not The Right One

An honest-to-goodness miracle took place Thursday in the city of Indianapolis. State Representative Jeff Thompson returned WIBC host Rob Kendall’s phone call regarding why Indiana Republicans are dragging their butts on bringing relief to Hoosiers at the gas pump. First, A Helpful Review:. Republicans raised the gas tax by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Building Indiana Business

Very Cool Things are Happening in Indiana Recycling

There are quite a few awesome things happening in Indiana recycling these days, and it’s really not what you’d expect. The recent activity has been highly innovative and surprising – far from things like crushing pop cans or separating your bottles. Companies in Indiana have been using advanced technology to make important, and in some cases critical, products from literal discarded or useless trash.
INDIANA STATE
Building Indiana Business

Keeping Wages Matched with Inflation and Rising Costs

When inflation goes up, as it most certainly has over the last year or so, employees feel the pinch. Less purchasing power will mean more people will start to browse for better-paying jobs, which adds yet another challenge for Hoosier business leaders to overcome. What if there were a way to mitigate this? Could some kind of inflation wage strategy be used to keep workers happy and retain them in their current roles?
INDIANA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

Labor Shortage Continues to Hurt Indiana, US Farmers

American farmers and ranchers continue to struggle with finding enough workers for their operations. New data confirms the serious shortage of adequate labor across most sectors of U.S. agriculture. Veronica Nigh, a senior economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation, says farmers have talked for at least a decade about a tight farm labor market.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure Near Shoals

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a complete closure on US 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around June 6, contractors will close US 150 about a half mile east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure.
SHOALS, IN
wboi.org

Senate bill pauses metro area changes, including in Indiana, for now

The US Senate has voted to halt any immediate change in the definition of metro areas. A proposed change would have removed the label from several Indiana cities, including Muncie and Kokomo. “Metropolitan statistical areas” have long been defined as cities with 50,000 residents. There are nearly 400 in the...
wbiw.com

Understanding Indiana’s rivers

INDIANA – It has been said that no one ever steps in the same river twice. The adage may be doubly true in a time of persistent environmental change, as human and environmental factors influence these vital Indiana resources. Climate change is expected to increase the amount of precipitation in Indiana, and modern land-use practices contribute to a higher level of sediment in rivers. IU researchers are working to understand how rivers change over time to project how they are likely to evolve in the future.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

New Indiana Toll Road rates take effect July 1

The annual toll rate increase for the Indiana Toll Road goes into effect on July 1. The toll rate for a Class 2 (typical two-axle passenger vehicle) full-length trip will increase from $12.28 to $13.50. The rate for a Class 5 (typical five-axle semi vehicle) full-length trip will increase from...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Free Gas: Kokomo business holds gas giveaway for 100 drivers

KOKOMO, Ind.- Gas prices are hitting a record high. In some parts of our state, gas is already over $5 a gallon. Some lucky drivers in Kokomo got a bit of relief when a local business pumped their gas then paid for it. “Gas is ridiculous right now,” said Erika Washington. Every day the owner of […]
KOKOMO, IN
22 WSBT

Update: 2 dead in Indiana Toll Road crash near bypass

South Bend, Ind. — New Information: Police say that a semi-tractor drove into area of slowed traffic crashing into vehicles. The crash happened just before 3 p.m on Wednesday. Sgt. Ted Bonher with the Indiana State Police said, "... [truck]did not slow down and just drove into all those...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

2022 avian influenza outbreak hits 11th flock in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area is the latest with avian influenza, testing determined on Thursday. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the Allen County flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline. The flock is a commercial poultry operation that supplies eggs for some households, state officials say. The announcement from the Board of Animal Health did not say what type of birds are involved. A quarantine has been been put in place around the Allen County operation. Other nearby flocks will be tested.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky floats plan that could ‘minimize’ upcoming RiverLink toll hike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials will consider action this week that could soften a toll rate increase on the RiverLink bridges set to start July 1. The Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority plans to vote on a resolution at a meeting Wednesday recommending that the Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body "minimize" the annual rate hike.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Indiana Fire Department Wants You to Know the Difference Between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

"It's not the heat, it's the humidity." That's a common phrase many of us like to use repeatedly throughout the summer months in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. While it has become somewhat of a running joke for summer in the midwest, it does bear some truth. A 90-degree day with low humidity is bearable, if not downright pleasant. However, once we start to get into July, August, and even a good chunk of September and the humidity starts to creep its way in on a consistent basis, being outdoors for any amount of time can be miserable. It gets sometimes gets so bad, that it's not uncommon for the National Weather Service to issue excessive or even oppressive heat warnings for our area. Sometimes walking outside feels like walking into a steam room. You can almost feel yourself inhaling the moisture in the air. The kicker to all of it is that outdoor activities also ramp up during the summer months because of the rise in temperature, which can lead to potentially life-threatening conditions if you're not careful.
INDIANA STATE

