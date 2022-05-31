Pop-up Exhibit: Works by Dugaw, Kemenyffy, McNickel, Steadman, Stull, and More

Storming Crab celebrated the grand opening of its Erie location with a ribbon cutting Thursday. It is located at 7791 Peach St. in Summit Township where the former Steak 'n Shake was. The family-friendly restaurant offers a traditional Cajun food experience. This is the 25th location for Storming Crab. Two...
24th Annual PYMATUNING VALLEY AMISH BENEFIT AUCTION. 4129 St. Rt. 7, Andover, OH 44003 FRI., JUNE 10 – AUCTION @ 4:30 / DINNER @ 3:30 SATURDAY, JUNE 11 @ 8:30am NEW FOR 2022! FLOWER AUCTION ON FRI., JUNE 10TH. Large Load Of Flowers – 100+ Hanging Baskets; Planters; Potted...
One unique local restaurant held its official grand opening on June 2. The manager of Storming Crab on Peach Street said the restaurant brings a unique dining experience to the people of Erie. Storming Crab serves traditional Cajun food to communities that cannot typically get it. He said he’s looking forward to having a great […]
Presque Isle park staff knew there was a big job ahead to convert an area between West 6th Street and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) building into an appropriate natural entrance to the park. There are two jobs actually, and the first is to remove the bad stuff. “So, you’re going to see something […]
10 p.m. - Lights Over Lake Erie: Fireworks launched from Bicentennial Tower at Dobbins Landing, viewable along the bayfront and at Presque Isle State Park. Details ». 6-10 p.m. - Boro with the Works: Community event featuring a kid zone, music, food trucks and a patriotic performance near Mallory Lake on the Edinboro University campus. Details »
When the Flagship City Food Hall opened, customers had nine vendors to choose from. Six months later, seven eateries remain. The CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation said that the food hall was designed for vendors to come and go. “There is no time commitment. We wanted to give vendors that flexibility. Again we […]
The Hagen History Center announced its new Executive Director, and the name may sound familiar to you. The Board of Directors selected Caleb Pifer to take on the new role starting June 13, 2022. Pifer previously served the same position from 2013 to 2016. He grew up in Erie and has also worked with the […]
The Flagship City Foodhall was bustling at lunch time as usual. But two of the inaugural vendors have decided not to stay in the new location at North Park Row and State Street. Blue Willow Bakery and Cafe folded up its operation a couple of weeks ago. The vendor's station...
Port Erie Sports Boat and Jet ski rentals on Erie's Bayfront are back for another summer season. This year they are charging the same base rental price but an additional $7 for half an hour and 15 for a full hour of gas on Jet ski rentals. They hope customers...
Trail users, railroad buffs, history fans, and architecture aficionados have an intriguing new destination to explore in southern Clarion County. Just across Redbank Creek from the tiny community of Climax, the Allegheny Valley Railroad built the Climax Tunnel from 1873 to 1876, and nearly 150 years later, it has reopened for recreational use as part of the Redbank Valley Trail.
The Wall That Heals moved onto Connecticut on Monday, but our weekly series Vietnam Reflection will continue through January of 2023. Tonight, the story of Luther Manus Jr. He spent over two decades in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. In 1946, he was drafted into...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking to identify a pair of suspects who allegedly stole boots from a local retail establishment. A male suspect and female suspect allegedly stole the boots (a $169.99 value) from Boot Bar in Summit Township. They had concealed the boots in a bag. They fled the scene in […]
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Onion Pie – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. This is a savory side dish that you can serve with almost any meat or main course!. -In a large skillet, saute onions in oil until soft but not browned; drain well. In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Stir in the bread crumbs, cheese, parsley, and onions. Place in a greased 10-in. pie plate.
With long wait lists for childcare creating big hurdles for parents going back to the office, Child Development Centers (CDC) on Wednesday cut the ribbon on its new downtown facility. The newly constructed center at 121 E. 10th St. will welcome more than 100 of Erie's youngest learners. The facility...
After 37 years, St. Lawrence Church groundskeeper Jim Mitchell says his memory of the Albion tornado is still fresh. "We walked down to the end of our street, looked down the street, and the houses were all gone," said Mitchell. "There was just nothing left in the path of it."
(WBNS) YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A 25-year-old Grove City woman was gored and tossed into the air by a bison at Yellowstone National Park over the Memorial Day weekend. The woman, who has not been identified, approached a bison Monday morning and got within 10 feet of the...
Progress on Pennsylvania’s first double teardrop roundabouts is moving forward. PennDOT crews continue to work on the roundabouts located near Route 18 and Interstate 90 in Girard Township. This is part of a multi-year project to restore nearly 28 miles of Interstate 90 in 10 years. The teardrop design appears on either side of the […]
Some parts of northwestern Pennsylvania are cleaning up after severe stores hit the region Wednesday. In Meadville, there were multiple reports of trees down all over town, and we found debris covering the streets on Park Ave. Heavy rainfall continued as winds picked up, knocking down more trees on Market...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennDOT has announced nighttime paving on I-90 will begin this weekend in McKean and Summit townships. Beginning Sunday, June 5, weather permitting, PennDOT will begin nighttime work on I-90 from mile marker 18 to mile marker 23, including the Exit 18 ramps for (Route 832, Sterrettania) and the Interstate 79 interchange. The $6.4 […]
A local electric company is raising its prices starting June 1, and customers will see this reflection on their bill for July 2022. Penelec is increasing its prices 15%, which could add around $16 to a customer’s bill for average use. Customers are encouraged to shop the marketplace to potentially find a better deal, or […]
