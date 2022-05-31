ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NY

Bedford man arrested for rape

 2 days ago

Carmel, New York – On May 25, 2022, the New York State Police from the Brewster barracks arrested Alexander Backofen, age 26, of Bedford,...

nyspnews.com

