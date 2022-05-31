Direct sound printing is a potential game-changer in 3D printing

Droplet microfluidics provide a robust platform to synthesize and functionalize micro- and nanoparticles in a range of applications, including drug delivery, screening, lab-on-a-chip and organ-on-a-chip applications, across chemical and biomedical engineering. Chitosan is a biomaterial suited for diverse biomedical applications, including antibacterial bioactivities with immune-enhancing and anticancer properties. In a new report now published in Scientific Reports, Omid Sartipzadeh and an interdisciplinary research team in medical nanotechnology, biomaterials and tissue engineering, in Tehran, Iran, described the role of chitosan droplets in a microfluidic chip. The outcomes indicated how different sizes and geometries of the chitosan droplets could be established by varying the parameters for several purposes including drug delivery, tissue engineering and cell encapsulation. The team conducted an experimental study that agreed with the simulation outcomes to confirm the results.
