Engineering

Direct sound printing is a potential game-changer in 3D printing

Science Daily
 2 days ago

Most 3D printing methods currently in use rely either on photo (light)- or thermo (heat)-activated reactions to achieve precise manipulation of polymers. The development of a new platform technology called direct sound printing (DSP), which uses soundwaves to produce new objects, may offer a third option. The process is...

www.sciencedaily.com

Phys.org

New flexible and tough superelastic metal alloy shows promise in biomedical applications

A research group has revealed a cobalt-chromium-based biomaterial that mimics the flexibility of human bones and possesses excellent wear resistance. The new biomaterial could be used for implants such as hip or knee joint replacements and bone plates, alleviating problems associated with conventional implant materials. Details of their research were...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Multi-spin flips and a pathway to efficient ising machines

Combinatorial optimization problems are at the root of many industrial processes and solving them is key to a more sustainable and efficient future. Ising machines can solve certain combinatorial optimization problems, but their efficiency could be improved with multi-spin flips. Researchers have now tackled this difficult problem by developing a merge algorithm that disguises a multi-spin flip as a simpler, single-spin flip. This technology provides optimal solutions to hard computational problems in a shorter time.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Photonics: Quest for elusive monolayers just got a lot simpler

One of the most tedious, daunting tasks for undergraduate assistants in university research labs involves looking hours on end through a microscope at samples of material, trying to find monolayers. These two-dimensional materials -- less than 1/100,000th the width of a human hair -- are highly sought for use in...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Toward 4D printing with structural colors

The colors in the world around us are produced through either absorption of light by molecules (pigmentary colors) or scattering of light by nanostructures (structural colors). Nature provides many spectacular examples of structural colors—the bright colors of some butterflies, beetles, fish or birds (think peacocks) are due to nanostructures that cause the reflected light waves to overlap. Structural coloration occurs on surfaces with a nanostructure with dimensions similar to those of the wavelength of the incident light (typically below a micron). These ordered nanostructures are known as photonic crystals.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Ionic Liquid-Based Reservoir Computers: Efficient and Flexible Edge Computing

Researchers from Japan design a tunable physical reservoir device based on dielectric relaxation at an electrode-ionic liquid interface. In the near future, more and more artificial intelligence processing will need to take place on the edge — close to the user and where the data is collected rather than on a distant computer server. This will require high-speed data processing with low power consumption. Physical reservoir computing is an attractive platform for this purpose, and a new breakthrough from scientists in Japan just made this much more flexible and practical.
ENGINEERING
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Research Shows Exposure to High-Powered Microwave Frequencies Can Cause Brain Injuries

Texas A&M research findings could change the way we view directed energy and traumatic brain injuries. Contrary to what was once popular belief, microwave ovens don’t cause cancer. It’s a decades-old concern that may evoke an image of a child standing in front of a microwave, peering through the dimly-lit door, only to be told to take a few steps back or they could be sickened by an inexplicable illness or worse — radiation poisoning.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers realize efficient hydrogen-peroxide production in acid

As one of the 100 most important chemicals in the world, hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is mainly produced by the energy- and waste-intensive anthraquinone oxidation (AO) method. Replacing the AO method with a more environmentally-benign electrochemical two-electron oxygen reduction reaction (2e- ORR) depends on cheap and efficient catalysts. However, metal-free, carbon-based...
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Enzyme Shows Potential for New Renewable Energy Source

New artificial enzyme breaks down tough, woody lignin. Research shows promise for developing a new renewable energy source. A new artificial enzyme has demonstrated it can chew through lignin, the tough polymer that helps woody plants maintain their structure. Lignin also stores tremendous potential for renewable energy and materials. Reporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Microfluidics-assisted synthesis of stimuli-responsive chitosan microgels for drug delivery applications

Droplet microfluidics provide a robust platform to synthesize and functionalize micro- and nanoparticles in a range of applications, including drug delivery, screening, lab-on-a-chip and organ-on-a-chip applications, across chemical and biomedical engineering. Chitosan is a biomaterial suited for diverse biomedical applications, including antibacterial bioactivities with immune-enhancing and anticancer properties. In a new report now published in Scientific Reports, Omid Sartipzadeh and an interdisciplinary research team in medical nanotechnology, biomaterials and tissue engineering, in Tehran, Iran, described the role of chitosan droplets in a microfluidic chip. The outcomes indicated how different sizes and geometries of the chitosan droplets could be established by varying the parameters for several purposes including drug delivery, tissue engineering and cell encapsulation. The team conducted an experimental study that agreed with the simulation outcomes to confirm the results.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Machine learning models: In bias we trust?

When the stakes are high, machine-learning models are sometimes used to aid human decision-makers. For instance, a model could predict which law school applicants are most likely to pass the bar exam to help an admissions officer determine which students should be accepted. These models often have millions of parameters,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Science Daily

Astronomy team finds evidence of galactic metal shrouded in dust

A thorough understanding of galaxy evolution depends in part on an accurate measurement of the abundance of metals in the intergalactic medium -- the space between stars -- but dust can impede observations in optical wavelengths. An international team of astronomers at the University of California, Irvine, Oxford University in England, and other institutions uncovered evidence of heavier elements in local galaxies -- found to be deficient in earlier studies -- by analyzing infrared data gathered during a multiyear campaign.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

How structural changes affect the superconducting properties of a metal oxide

A team led by University of Minnesota Twin Cities researchers has discovered how subtle structural changes in strontium titanate, a metal oxide semiconductor, can alter the material's electrical resistance and affect its superconducting properties. The research can help guide future experiments and materials design related to superconductivity and the creation...
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Researchers use humanoid robots to grow human tendon tissue

Advanced medical robots can do everything from disinfecting rooms to performing surgery. Now, a team of researchers from the University of Oxford and robotics company Devanthro has engineered a robot shoulder that can function as a stretching mechanism in order to produce lifelike human tendon tissue, according to a report by MedicalXpress published on Friday.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

New insights into the movement of pine cone scales

Pine cones open when dry and close when wet. In this way, pine seeds are released only under advantageous conditions, namely when it is dry and the seeds can be carried far by wind. Opening and closing is of particular interest to researchers because the actuation is passive, that is, it does not consume metabolic energy. This is why the pine cone has already served as a model for biomimetic flap systems that react to moisture and are used, for example, in building envelopes to regulate the climate.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Researchers identify novel cellular process that help us understand the mechanisms of aging-related diseases

A team of researchers has identified the molecular and cellular mechanisms that regulate selective autophagy in the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster. While the function of these processes is increasingly understood in mammals this is one of the first studies in insects. The study of autophagy -- the recycling and repair process within cells -- has huge potential to aid in fighting the ageing process, bacterial and viral infections and diseases including cancer, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

How the brain responds to surprising events

When your brain needs you to pay attention to something important, one way it can do that is to send out a burst of noradrenaline, according to a new MIT study. This neuromodulator, produced by a structure deep in the brain called the locus coeruleus, can have widespread effects throughout the brain. In a study of mice, the MIT team found that one key role of noradrenaline, also known as norepinephrine, is to help the brain learn from surprising outcomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multilayer 2D insulator shows promise for post-silicon electronics

A method has been developed for fabricating thin films of the 2D insulator hexagonal boron nitride with a uniform crystal orientation. The advance makes this material a key contender for replacing silica substrates in future electronics. Soo Ho Choi 0 &. Soo Ho Choi. Soo Ho Choi is in the...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

The secret to a longer lifespan? Gene regulation holds a clue

Natural selection has produced mammals that age at dramatically different rates. Take, for example, naked mole rats and mice; the former can live up to 41 years, nearly ten times as long as similar-size rodents such as mice. What accounts for longer lifespan? According to new research from biologists at...
SCIENCE

