Calumet City, IL

Woman dies in fire at Calumet City condo building

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 85-year-old woman has died and several other people...

www.cbsnews.com

WISH-TV

2 dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people have died and five others have been hospitalized after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer. Police say the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday just west of South Bend and closed all...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Trooper’s Car Hit While Conducting Traffic Stop in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind.–A driver hit a state police cruiser while the trooper was conducting a traffic stop in Lake County Wednesday, investigators say. State police say Carey Carlson, 40, from Lake Station, Indiana, was in a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was going eastbound on I-80 when the Chrysler went off the left side of the road and hit a barrier wall. Carlson came back onto the road and hit a Nissan Altima.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WGN News

15-year-old boy and girl shot in front of home on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Two 15-year-olds were shot in the front of a house on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were on the front porch of a residence when an unknown person on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Peotone

PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead after three vehicles crash in Peotone Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at Wilmington-Peotone Road west of 104th Avenue, and half a mile east of the Bengston Christmas Tree Farm.The Peotone Fire Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash. A tanker truck was apparently among them, and there were reports of a fuel leak.One driver was killed. The other two did not need to be hospitalized. Further details were not immediately available.
PEOTONE, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Homicide Suspect ID’ed, Investigation Ongoing

(Waukegan, IL) A man shot and killed in Waukegan has been identified. Stefan Filipovic was one of two gunshot victims Sunday afternoon outside of a restaurant in the 15-hundred block of Washington Street. According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, the 24-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head. The other victim, also said to be a male in his 20’s, survived his wounds, and is recovering at the hospital. A 19-year-old Waukegan teen was taken into custody for questioning after leading police on a high speed chase Sunday evening. So far, though, no charges have been announced, and police say the incident remains under investigation.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WWMTCw

Suspects part of large crime ring lead deputies on chase

GALIEN, Mich. — Liquor, cigarettes, and money were all taken from Oak Dairy convenience store located on Stateline Road in Niles after the front door window was broken into Wednesday. Deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store where the alarm went off. The city...
NILES, MI
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged in fatal crash

A Joliet woman is accused of causing a crash that killed someone from Aurora in March. The Joliet Police Department says that 46-year-old Maria Aiello, of Joliet, was under the influence of drugs during a crash that resulted in the death of 50-year-old Ednalice Pagan-Romney, of Aurora, at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue on March 15.
Fox 32 Chicago

Person killed in rollover crash on I-94 near Pullman

CHICAGO - A driver died in a single-car rollover crash that started on Interstate 94 early Tuesday near Pullman on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police said a car rolled over near Doty and Kensington avenues around 1:55 a.m. and crashed through a fence. One person was taken to a...
CHICAGO, IL

