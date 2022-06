There are a number of classic children’s literary characters that front their own television show. The Hardy Boys are over on Hulu while The CW has Nancy Drew. In the second season of the latter, the episode entitled, “The Celestial Visitor” served as a backdoor pilot for Tom Swift, a reimagining of sorts with him being a Black, gay, millionaire inventor. Now he returns tonight as the focus of his very own series. During the press day, the executive producers and stars had plenty to share about what viewers can expect.

