ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

Police: Massachusetts man flattened women’s tires, filled gas tanks with water

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8p46_0fvzKhHV00
Police: Massachusetts man flattened women’s tires, filled gas tanks with water Alexander Yee booking photo. (Winchendon Police Department)

MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday after police in several communities said that he targeted young women by vandalizing their vehicles.

Police arrested Alexander Yee in connection with incidents in Franklin, Holliston, Milford, Medway and Bellingham, Massachusetts, WFXT reported.

Milford’s deputy police chief told WFXT that Yee intentionally targeted a woman’s car at a Target, pouring juice in her gas tank.

Multiple police departments had posted warnings on Facebook, with the Holliston Police Department saying that there were “reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females.” In each case, the woman’s car was vandalized in some way, whether that was air let out of a tire or juice or water added to the gas tank, police said. Police said that the same person who created the problem would then approach the woman, offering to help.

Franklin police said that the suspect had been spotted in their town on Friday, urging people to call them that if their car breaks down or is tampered with.

In a Facebook post, Milford police warned that anyone who comes out of a store to find that their vehicle’s tire is flat, should call the police and not try to start the vehicle.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

NH police arrest 4 in Operation Granite Shield bust

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Four idividuals were arrested as part of Operation Granite Shield for what officials called “various drug crimes, crimes frequently associated with criminal behavior related to drug activity and other criminal offenses,” according to Nashua, New Hampshire police. John Oriol, Justin Widtfeldt and Raymond Brown...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Crash into deer on Route 495 kills two

Two people were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m. today, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
CHELMSFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, MA
City
Bellingham, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Holliston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Milford, MA
Crime & Safety
Franklin, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Medway, MA
Milford, MA
Cars
WNAW

Who Can Legally Drive a Boat in Massachusetts?

We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

CDC: 5 MA counties now listed as “high” risk for COVID spread

BOSTON — The number of counties at risk of “high” levels of COVID-19 community spread has dropped in Massachusetts. New data from the Centers for Disease Control show five counties remain “high:” Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, Barnstable, and Franklin. Seven counties, including Worcester, Essex, Plymouth, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Police Departments#Gas Tank#Violent Crime#Wfxt#Target
WBEC AM

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in fatal Dorchester stabbing

BOSTON, Mass. — Officials have identified the 39-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Dorchester Monday night. Earnest Sims, of Boston, was pronounced deceased at an area hospital after Boston Police responded to a stabbing on Beauford Lane just before 9:00 p.m. No arrests have been made at...
BOSTON, MA
94.3 WCYY

10 Safest Places to Live in New Hampshire and Massachusetts Right Now

Safety is something we all take seriously, especially when it comes to personal safety and where we live. Did you ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state?. New Hampshire. Looking at Safewise.com, crime rates continue to decline in New Hampshire, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WCVB

Police identify victim in deadly Boston stabbing

BOSTON — Boston police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed on Monday night and are asking for help investigating the murder. Police were called just before 9 p.m. Monday to the area of 4 Beauford Ln. in Dorchester where they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Is It Illegal for Massachusetts Employees to Skip Their Lunch Breaks?

One thing that many people including myself look forward to each day is lunch. Working in radio in the Berkshires, particularly a morning shift, I don't usually take a lunch break as I just wait to go to my home in Pittsfield and eat there. That routine works for me. However, even though it's not technically lunch, I do take a break during the morning hours to grab a snack and refresh.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts couple attacked by wild turkey in front of their home

DEDHAM, Mass. — Doorbell camera footage shows the moment a turkey jumped into action to defend her chicks from a Massachusetts couple who accidentally encountered the family in their yard. Lydia McMahon said she and her husband, Zach, encountered the turkey on Sunday as they returned from a walk...
whdh.com

Police: Revere man facing human trafficking charges after undercover sting

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to traffic a woman to an undercover police officer, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. Juan Vanegas, 31, was charged in Chelsea District Court Wednesday with one count of trafficking a person for...
REVERE, MA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy